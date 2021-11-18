Nov 17, 2021 at 18:49 CET

Artur Lopez

André Onana feels like a footballer again. The Cameroonian Football Federation had called up the Ajax goalkeeper for the two games of the qualifying group stage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The coach, Toni Conceição, opted for the goalkeeper for the duels against Malawi and Ivory Coast.

‘The indomitable lions’ needed to end both games with victory to overtake the Ivorians in the standings. And Onana lived up to the hype, keeping a clean sheet in both games. Cameroon qualified for the third phase of the qualifying rounds, which only the first group had access to, and the goalkeeper expressed his joy on social media.

The footballer’s message read: “After a long period of struggle and suffering, I have once again enjoyed being a footballer and defending my country. I want to thank all the people who have accompanied me and have given me strength on this difficult path.”

The former goalkeeper from La Masía will still have to earn his place at Ajax, in the absence of his future being solved, Well, he has not yet renewed with the Amsterdam team and various European ensembles are on the trail. In fact, FC Barcelona keeps the footballer on the radar.

André Onana disappeared from the calls of Erik ten Hag after confirming his positive for doping on February 5. The footballer had mistaken a furosemide tablet, a substance prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency, for an aspirin. Furosemide is a diuretic used to mask the consumption of prohibited substances and thus eliminate them more quickly. However, it was shown that the Cameroonian had not consumed any stimulant or anabolic that he tried to camouflage. In any case, the goalkeeper received a one-year sanction, which the CAS reduced to nine months.