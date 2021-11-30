And the winner is....! Here the most popular Gifs of 2021

The year is about to end, how about recapping 2021 with the count of the 10 most popular gifs, here the first place winner.

Baby Yoda, The Weekend, Pikachu and even Pepa Pig are part of the most used gifs during 2021, Which gif was your favorite? Here is the count of the most popular gifs on the platform Giphy.

10. This GIF of Baby Yoda it is perfect to express emotion for anything that brings you joy!

9. People turn to GIPHY to express happiness, And has there ever been a representation of happiness cuter than this?

8. The public is obsessed with “Bridgerton”, so it is logical that the program is represented in our list.

7. Fans held on to this moment of the halftime show of the Super Bowl LV, where The Weeknd looks “lost” and “stressed”.

6. “Happy birthday” will always be one of the main searches, so it is not surprising that this content has reached our countdown.

5. “Agnes Harkness Winking” became the new favorite internet meme in 2021, so we were hoping to see it on this list!

4. Searches for moods like “sad” always rank high, so it makes sense that this Pikachu GIF has been widely viewed in 2021.

3. This GIF of “The Great British Bake Off” appears in popular searches ranging from “surprised” to “wow” to “error”.

2. This moment from the classic cartoon “Tom and Jerry” it is ideal to express exhaustion.

1. “The Office” is the GIF-t that keeps on giving! If you ever want to express your boredom, look no further!