The Recording Academy has expanded this year the number of nominees in its most prestigious categories, from 8 to 10, in the face of insistent criticism for the lack of diversity in the awards it grants.

Album of the year

We Are – Jon Batiste

Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind – HER

Montero – Lil Nas X

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Donda – Kanye West

Record of the Year (recognizes a song performance)

“I Still Have Faith In You” – ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile

“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring SZA

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish

“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X

“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo

“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic

Song of the Year (acknowledges authorship)

“Bad Habits” – Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” – Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)

“drivers license” – Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, composers (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight For You” – Dernst Emile II, HER and Tiara Thomas, composers (HER)

“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” – Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solana Rowe and David Sprecher, composers (Doja Cat in collaboration with SZA)

“Leave The Door Open” – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, composers (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” – Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber with collaboration of Daniel Caesar and Giveon)

“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)