The Recording Academy has expanded this year the number of nominees in its most prestigious categories, from 8 to 10, in the face of insistent criticism for the lack of diversity in the awards it grants.
Album of the year
We Are – Jon Batiste
Love For Sale – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) – Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) – Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind – HER
Montero – Lil Nas X
Sour – Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore – Taylor Swift
Donda – Kanye West
Record of the Year (recognizes a song performance)
“I Still Have Faith In You” – ABBA
“Freedom” – Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You” – Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches” – Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile
“Kiss Me More” – Doja Cat Featuring SZA
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish
“Montero” (Call Me By Your Name) – Lil Nas X
“drivers license” – Olivia Rodrigo
“Leave The Door Open” – Silk Sonic
“Bad Habits” – Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid and Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
“A Beautiful Noise” – Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile)
“drivers license” – Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, composers (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Fight For You” – Dernst Emile II, HER and Tiara Thomas, composers (HER)
“Happier Than Ever” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Kiss Me More” – Roget Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solana Rowe and David Sprecher, composers (Doja Cat in collaboration with SZA)
“Leave The Door Open” – Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II and Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” – Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill and Roy Lenzo, composers (Lil Nas X)
“Peaches” – Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman and Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber with collaboration of Daniel Caesar and Giveon)
“Right On Time” – Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)