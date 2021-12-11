And the GOTY is for ...! These are the winners of 'The Game Awards'

After two years of absence, The Game Awards were held in 2021 To reward the best in video games, we tell you who won the GOTY.
And the GOTY is for …
The grand prize at the Game Awards: Game of the Year (GOTY) or game of the year award took it It Takes Two, the cooperative action-adventure game.
Besides winning the game of the year, It Takes Two was also awarded as the best multiplayer and the best family game of 2021. The title was designed by Josef Fares and requires two players to lead a divorcing couple whose bodies have shrunk back to normal.
The most important announcements of the 2021 Game Awards
In addition to GOTY 2021, the ceremony of The Game Awards brought us previews and announcements of what is coming soon.
– Alan Wake 2: The sequel will arrive in 2023, will be more geared towards first-person horror, we’ll have more news in summer 2022.
– Star wars eclipse: A New Narrative Adventure from Quantic Dreams set in the Star Wars universe, it takes place in an unexplored region of the Outer Rim in the era of the High Republic.
– Wonder woman: After the Wolverine video game was announced in the past E3, now it’s the turn of Wonder Woman, developed by Monolith Studios, it will be a third-person game heavily influenced by the Batman Arkham saga.
– Sonic frontiers: Apart from the trailer for Sonic 2, we have seen a preview of the new installment of the famous hedgehog, it will be in the open world highly influenced in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, its release date is scheduled for the end of 2022.
– Hellbalde 2: After being announced at The Game Awards 2019, We had nothing new about the sequel to the game developed by Ninja Theory, finally during this year’s gala, we were able to see a new trailer and enjoy its incredible graphics.
– Slitterhead: Another surprise has been the announcement of the new horror game by Keiichiro Toyama, creator of the famous Silent Hill franchise.
– The Expanse: new game from Tell Tale Games, After nearly disappearing in 2018, the popular company returns with an episodic game set in the Amazon Prime Video series.
These are the nominees and winners of the 2021 Game Awards
Game of the year
Winner: It Takes Two
DEATHLOOP
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & clank
Resident Evil Village
Best direction
Winner: DEATHLOOP
It Takes Two
Returnal
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & clank
Best game as a service
Winner: Final Fantasy XIV
Apex legends
Call of Duty: Warzone
Fortnite
Genshin Impact
Best Family Game
Winner: It Takes Two
Mario Party Superstars
New Pokémon Snap
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury
WarioWare: Get it Togheter
Most anticipated game
Winner: ELDEN RING
God of War: Ragnarok
Horizon Forbidden West
Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
Starfield
Best AR / VR Game
Winner: Resident Evil 4
Hitman 3
I expect you to die 2
Lane Echo II
Sniper Elite VR
Best Fighting Game
Winner: Guilty Gear Strive
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles
Melty Blood: Type Lumina
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl
Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown
Best Esports Game
Winner: League of Legends
Call of duty
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
VALORANT
Best Simulation / Strategy Game
Winner: Age of Empires IV
Evil Genius 2: World Domination
Humankind
Inscryption
Microsoft Flight Simulator
Better Community Support
Winner: Final Fantasy XIV Online
Apex legends
Destiny 2
Fortnite
No Man’s Sky
Better design in accessibility
Winner: Forza Horizon 5
Far cry 6
Guardian’s of the Galaxy
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
Best Racing / Sports Game
Winner: Forza Horizon 5
F1 2021
FIFA 22
Hot Wheels Unleashed
Riders republic
Best Action / Adventure Game
Winner: Metroid Dread
Guardians of the Galaxy
Ratchet & clank
Resident Evil Village
Psychonauts 2
Best Narrative
Winner: Guardians of the Galaxy
DEATHLOOP
It Takes Two
Life is Strange: True Colors
Psychonauts 2
Best RPG
Winner: Tales of Arise
Cyberpunk 2077
Monster hunter rise
Scarlet nexus
Shin Megami Tensei V
Best multiplayer
Winner: It Takes Two
Back 4 Blood
Knockout city
Monster hunter rise
New World
Valheim
Best soundtrack
Winner: NieR Replicant
The Artful Escape
Cyberpunk 2077
DEATHLOOP
Guardians of the Galaxy
Best Art Direction
Winner: DEATHLOOP
The Artful Escape
Kena
Psychonauts 2
Ratchet & clank
Best Action Game
Winner: Returnal
Back 4 Blood
Chivalry 2
DEATHLOOP
Far cry 6
Best performance
Winner: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)
Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)
Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far cry 6)
Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)
Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)
Best indie
Winner: Kena: Brdige of Spirits
12 minutes
Death’s door
Inscryption
Loop Hero
Best Indie Debut
Winner: Kena: Bridge of Spirits
The Artful Escape
The Forgotten City
Saber
Valheim
Best Mobile Game
Winner: Genshin Impact
Fantasian
League of Legends: Wild Rift
Marvel future revolution
Pokémon Unite
Best Audio Design
Winner: Forza Horizon 5
DEATHLOOP
Ratchet & clank
Resident Evil Village
Returnal
Impact Game
Winner: Life is Strange: True Colors
Before Your Eyes
Boyfriend Dungeon
Chicory: A Colorful Tale
No longer home
Players’ Choice
Winner: Halo Infinite
It Takes Two
Metroid Dread
Psychonauts 2
Forza Horizon 5
Resident Evil Village
Best Esports Athlete
Chris “simp” Lehr
Heo “Showmaker” Su
Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov
Winner: Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev
Tyson “Tenz” Ngo
Best Esports Coach
Airat “Silent” Gaziev
Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov
Andri “B1AD3” Horodenskyi
James “Crowder” Crowder
Winner: Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun
Best Esports Event
Winner: 2021 League of Legends World Championships Tournament
The International 2021
PGL Major Stockholm 2021
PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020
VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters
Best Esports Team
Atlanta Faze
DWG Kia
Winner: Natus Vincere
Sentinels
Team Spirit
Best Content Creator
Winner: Dream
Dusile
Gaules
Ibai
Grefg