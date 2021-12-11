And the GOTY is for ...! These are the winners of 'The Game Awards'

After two years of absence, The Game Awards were held in 2021 To reward the best in video games, we tell you who won the GOTY.

And the GOTY is for …

The grand prize at the Game Awards: Game of the Year (GOTY) or game of the year award took it It Takes Two, the cooperative action-adventure game.

Besides winning the game of the year, It Takes Two was also awarded as the best multiplayer and the best family game of 2021. The title was designed by Josef Fares and requires two players to lead a divorcing couple whose bodies have shrunk back to normal.

The most important announcements of the 2021 Game Awards

In addition to GOTY 2021, the ceremony of The Game Awards brought us previews and announcements of what is coming soon.

– Alan Wake 2: The sequel will arrive in 2023, will be more geared towards first-person horror, we’ll have more news in summer 2022.

– Star wars eclipse: A New Narrative Adventure from Quantic Dreams set in the Star Wars universe, it takes place in an unexplored region of the Outer Rim in the era of the High Republic.

– Wonder woman: After the Wolverine video game was announced in the past E3, now it’s the turn of Wonder Woman, developed by Monolith Studios, it will be a third-person game heavily influenced by the Batman Arkham saga.

– Sonic frontiers: Apart from the trailer for Sonic 2, we have seen a preview of the new installment of the famous hedgehog, it will be in the open world highly influenced in Zelda: Breath of the Wild, its release date is scheduled for the end of 2022.

– Hellbalde 2: After being announced at The Game Awards 2019, We had nothing new about the sequel to the game developed by Ninja Theory, finally during this year’s gala, we were able to see a new trailer and enjoy its incredible graphics.

– Slitterhead: Another surprise has been the announcement of the new horror game by Keiichiro Toyama, creator of the famous Silent Hill franchise.

– The Expanse: new game from Tell Tale Games, After nearly disappearing in 2018, the popular company returns with an episodic game set in the Amazon Prime Video series.

These are the nominees and winners of the 2021 Game Awards

Game of the year

Winner: It Takes Two

DEATHLOOP

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & clank

Resident Evil Village

Best direction

Winner: DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Returnal

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & clank

Best game as a service

Winner: Final Fantasy XIV

Apex legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fortnite

Genshin Impact

Best Family Game

Winner: It Takes Two

Mario Party Superstars

New Pokémon Snap

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

WarioWare: Get it Togheter

Most anticipated game

Winner: ELDEN RING

God of War: Ragnarok

Horizon Forbidden West

Sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Starfield

Best AR / VR Game

Winner: Resident Evil 4

Hitman 3

I expect you to die 2

Lane Echo II

Sniper Elite VR

Best Fighting Game

Winner: Guilty Gear Strive

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown

Best Esports Game

Winner: League of Legends

Call of duty

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

VALORANT

Best Simulation / Strategy Game

Winner: Age of Empires IV

Evil Genius 2: World Domination

Humankind

Inscryption

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Better Community Support

Winner: Final Fantasy XIV Online

Apex legends

Destiny 2

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Better design in accessibility

Winner: Forza Horizon 5

Far cry 6

Guardian’s of the Galaxy

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown

Best Racing / Sports Game

Winner: Forza Horizon 5

F1 2021

FIFA 22

Hot Wheels Unleashed

Riders republic

Best Action / Adventure Game

Winner: Metroid Dread

Guardians of the Galaxy

Ratchet & clank

Resident Evil Village

Psychonauts 2

Best Narrative

Winner: Guardians of the Galaxy

DEATHLOOP

It Takes Two

Life is Strange: True Colors

Psychonauts 2

Best RPG

Winner: Tales of Arise

Cyberpunk 2077

Monster hunter rise

Scarlet nexus

Shin Megami Tensei V

Best multiplayer

Winner: It Takes Two

Back 4 Blood

Knockout city

Monster hunter rise

New World

Valheim

Best soundtrack

Winner: NieR Replicant

The Artful Escape

Cyberpunk 2077

DEATHLOOP

Guardians of the Galaxy

Best Art Direction

Winner: DEATHLOOP

The Artful Escape

Kena

Psychonauts 2

Ratchet & clank

Best Action Game

Winner: Returnal

Back 4 Blood

Chivalry 2

DEATHLOOP

Far cry 6

Best performance

Winner: Maggie Robertson as Lady Dimitrescu (Resident Evil Village)

Erika Mori as Alex Chen (Life is Strange: True Colors)

Giancarlo Esposito as Antom Castillo (Far cry 6)

Jason Kelley as Colt Vahn (DEATHLOOP)

Ozioma Akagha as Julianna Blake (DEATHLOOP)

Best indie

Winner: Kena: Brdige of Spirits

12 minutes

Death’s door

Inscryption

Loop Hero

Best Indie Debut

Winner: Kena: Bridge of Spirits

The Artful Escape

The Forgotten City

Saber

Valheim

Best Mobile Game

Winner: Genshin Impact

Fantasian

League of Legends: Wild Rift

Marvel future revolution

Pokémon Unite

Best Audio Design

Winner: Forza Horizon 5

DEATHLOOP

Ratchet & clank

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

Impact Game

Winner: Life is Strange: True Colors

Before Your Eyes

Boyfriend Dungeon

Chicory: A Colorful Tale

No longer home

Players’ Choice

Winner: Halo Infinite

It Takes Two

Metroid Dread

Psychonauts 2

Forza Horizon 5

Resident Evil Village

Best Esports Athlete

Chris “simp” Lehr

Heo “Showmaker” Su

Magomed “Collapse” Khalilov

Winner: Oleksandr “Simple” Kostyliev

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo

Best Esports Coach

Airat “Silent” Gaziev

Andrey “Engh” Sholokhov

Andri “B1AD3” Horodenskyi

James “Crowder” Crowder

Winner: Kim “Kkoma” Jeong-Gyun

Best Esports Event

Winner: 2021 League of Legends World Championships Tournament

The International 2021

PGL Major Stockholm 2021

PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020

VALORANT Champions Tour: Stage 2 Masters

Best Esports Team

Atlanta Faze

DWG Kia

Winner: Natus Vincere

Sentinels

Team Spirit

Best Content Creator

Winner: Dream

Dusile

Gaules

Ibai

Grefg