HBO Max is choosing not to unveil its monthly releases like HBO did, and drop only a few gems about what will come to the platform. Although it is better little and good than a lot and bad, the truth.

Obviously one of the most anticipated and important is the new series by Sarah Jessica Parker, the sequel to Sex in New York. And just like that has left us impressive looks during filming , but there is some more series that points to ways and will arrive on HBO Max in the month of December.

Acoustic Home

This 10-episode documentary series will star artists such as Ana Mena , Estopa, Melendi or Rozalén. This original format from Sony Music Iberia and Señor Mono, led by Íñigo Pérez Tabernero, will focus on an artist in each chapter and how music has impacted society.

When? November 1st on HBO Max .

Beforeigners (The Visitors) (Season 2)

The sci-fi drama is written and created by Eilif Skodvin and Anne Bjørnstad and directed by Jens Lien, and was a huge hit in its first season. Temporary rifts, assassinations and much more on this solvent police thriller returning for a second season .

When? November 5 on HBO Max .

And just like that

We have been watching for months the models Carrie Bradshaw hangs out with in New York , and this sequel to the iconic Sex in New York It will finally premiere on HBO Max before the end of the year. And although we will not be able to see Samantha, there will be Manolos, parties and a lot of humor.

When? On the 9th of november on HBO Max .

No novelty

This spanish comedy It is about how a seemingly routine police surveillance operation ends up totally out of control. Arturo Valls, Carlos Areces, Pilar Castro, Adriana Torrebejano, Toni Acosta and Omar Banana are the protagonists, but they promise cameos from many other comedians throughout the six chapters.

When? November 19 on HBO Max .

Subscribe to HBO Max at half price forever!





You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Photos | HBO Max