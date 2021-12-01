We started December and the news of the streaming platforms are arriving little by little. After reviewing those of Netflix, Disney + and Movistar +, now it’s time to see what HBO Max prepares for us for the last month of 2021.

A month in which the platform settled two of the pending subjects that it had with the spectators: bring to Spain the animated series of ‘Harley Quinn’ (with its first two seasons) and what we could consider the great unpublished comedy of the moment, ‘Hacks’. But let’s see what else we have on our hands.

‘Landscapers’

Olivia Colman and David Thewlis star in this limited series inspired by true events. The action begins when two corpses are found in the back garden of a house in Nottingham inhabited by an especially bored couple.

Premiere December 8

‘And Just Like That’

Ten episodes is what the late sequel to ‘Sex and the City’ will have with the adventures of Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte in their fifties. Michael Patrick King is in charge of writing this new series that has a large part of the original cast.

Premiere December 9

‘Hacks’

One of the revelation comedies of this year 2021 finally arrives in our country. A story about a legendary Las Vegas comedian (Jean Smart) and a shameless young woman (Hannah Einbinder) who has conquered much of the American critics.

Premiere December 15

‘Station Eleven’

Based on the bestseller of the same name, ‘Station Eleven’ tells the story of the survivors of a devastating flu and their attempt to rebuild the world again. Mackenzie Davis, Himesh Patel and Daniel Zovatto head the main cast.

Premiere December 17