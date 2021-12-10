Sex in New York marked an era in television history and And Just Like That wants to continue success. One in which the series allowed explore the lives of your female characters from a curious point of view. With all its air of fabulous fantasy, the show also emphasized the interest of narratives about women told by women. Especially with a sense of escapism and freedom that managed to turn the show into something completely different to the usual dramas.

One of the high points of the show was creating the feeling that its characters were stereotype breaks. Whether they were or not, made the decision to move away from the usual idea of ​​romance and talk about sex without mincing words. That, with a considerable dose of black humor. The most recognizable imprint of one of the most iconic programs of the 1990s.

And Just Like That, which is touted as an immediate follow-up to the Sex and the City story, stands on similar ideas. But his intention to captivate a different audience, with different concerns, is notorious. Besides, of course, attract the former who followed the show through six seasons and two movies. The result is mixed. On the one hand, it is a renewed look at the group of friends and accomplices, led by Carrie Bradshaw, again incarnated by Sarah Jessica Parker. And this time without the appearance of Kim Cattrall as Samantha Jones after her personal battle with the protagonist of the series.

On the other, it is a kind of reinvention of a concept of Sex in New York that, in reality, does not allow entirely revisions. And Just Like That is very interested in being attractive to all audiences. That, despite its status as a revival and as a meeting point for a very specific story.

Margaritas, the Manolos from ‘Sex and the City’ and a podcast

Sex in New York it was always a dazzling fantasy, a window into a formidable world and a sublimated dream. His argument always found a way to maintain interest in the midst of luxury and an ideal life. The leading quartet was attractive and complex enough to move away from the flatter definition of superficial.

And Just Like That takes up the center of the argument and tries to do the same as Sex and the City, but without so much skill. Again, the show shows the female world that explores modern relationships. But this time, add an unnecessary sense of justification. The script has a good time making it clear why the return of this story was necessary, a new chapter when everything seemed to be said. Do we want to know more about the old quartet of friends? The immediate answer could be yes. Only now a member is missing and the interests are different.

For better or worse, And Just Like That is all that Sex in New York could not – did not want and do not need to be

If in Sex and the City everything was exemplary to the point of absurdity, the producers decided to provide a bit of realism. Which includes a podcast with some political commentary, a broader view of the world of characters, and new interests. Also a death, which in this exquisite and sophisticated universe is disturbing and strange.

Does something like this work in the world of Sex in New York? In his best moments And Just Like That manages to reflect the intuitive and mischievous vision of the original. That feeling of complicity, of being a great carefree laugh and with a crafty sense of belonging. On the ground floor, the sense of black humor and the simple possibility of contemplating an idyllic life without complexes are missed.

For better or worse, And Just Like That is all that Sex in New York could not – did not want and do not need to be. And that implies a program more attached to realism than necessary in its format. Does the idea help to better understand the universe of the original and the whole saga that followed? Something is clear: Carrie and her friends (old and new) continue to be of interest. And the series proves it.