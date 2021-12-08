From the National Palace forum we have heard insistently that neither civil society nor the private sector should attend to the needs of the country, nor promote conditions for social mobility, equality, health and well-being. The argument is that this is almost exclusive “power” of the government.

This government has taken advantage of the virtues of a decentralized and free market model and has even respected, at least in discourse, the autonomy of the central bank. At the same time, it has experienced the powerful support of the private sector, who provided the necessary help that prevented a fatal collapse in the health system during the peaks of the pandemic.

Not only that, thanks to business development derived from trade openness and trilateral and global free trade, the Mexican economy has remained afloat, incipiently, but with signs of reactivation.

The private sector contributes more than 85% of the labor market; In other words, the overwhelming majority of people who work in Mexico do so for a company with private capital.

It is not about defending “economic models” or political, nor is it about entering a debate on capitalism vs. socialism. It is about recognizing that the idea of ​​a “socialized” and centrally planned economy has been overtaken by the effectiveness of decentralization based on autonomous institutions and freedom of entrepreneurship. This has been the most powerful path for development and social well-being.

It is statistically and sociologically proven that governments that follow the centralized model, and that claim to be the only solution to the development challenge, generate poverty, exclusion, inequality, corruption and, above all, lack of freedom.

It is false who starts from the idea that inequality is generated by businessmen who, in an absolutely myopic and ideological way, are branded as abusive and corrupt. In the same way, it is a sign of ignorance and lack of truth to see civil society organizations as a pretext to hit government policies or as a way to evade taxes.

Far from that and from the very essence of the person embodied in entrepreneurs and in those who, through social service, create organizations that decisively promote the common good, is that Mexico has brave men and women, who deeply love their country. Men and women in whom I include myself, and who will always remain hopeful, working for a better future. Governments come and go, some do well and others disappoint, but we will remain here no matter what happens and whoever it is.

Definitely development and the path to inclusion, as has been mentioned countless times since COPARMEX, start from the freedom of entrepreneurship. It is through those who create decent employment and development opportunities with social enterprises that Mexico will have a future. # OpinionCoparmex

Fernando Sánchez Argomedo, president of the Coparmex Digital Advocacy Committee

