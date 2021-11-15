Playing sports is essential to maintain good health And running is an excellent option to exercise if we don’t have the opportunity to go to the gym.

There is a variety of running that is to do it accompanied by a pet such as a dog. This discipline is called canicross and consists of running a race but also using the strength of our pet, who will go ahead of us and thus be able to run faster. Canicross has its difficulty because we depend on the skills of our dogs.

If you are beginning to appreciate entering the world of canicross We are going to tell you seven keys to start practicing it and all the benefits of running with our dogs.

Keys to start practicing canicross

Don’t canicross if you haven’t trained your dog to do it

As a rule, the dog has to go in front of his companion, he cannot go to the side and much less behind, this is something that you should teach your dog. We will also have to educate him so that he can recognize when he goes out to train and when it is a walk.

In order to train him, it is essential that the two of you go out to practice, since you need to your friend runs more than you, so he needs to exercise too.

Not all dogs are suitable for canicross

The breed of the dog matters and its motivation also, a small dog is not as strong as a large dog or a dog with a flat nose may have trouble breathing on the run.





If you have a furry friend in your family, you can go to your vet to see if he is suitable for canicross.

If you do not have a dog, you can adopt as there are many hunting dogs that are abandoned after that period. You can also adopt Nordic dogs, which are also one of the most abandoned dogs in Spain. Don’t buy, adopt!

Your education will be the key to success

Never hit or punish the animal strictly, since this way you will not get him to respect you, but to be afraid of you, and you will never be able to practice canicross together.

An animal is educated through positive reinforcement and not punishmentThis is in case of cause-effect thinking, which is much more basic than that of humans. Dogs associate the reward with something they have done well and internalize it much better than punishment.





Communication between you is essential

The dog, just like you, you will need motivation to keep runningSo using words of encouragement while you run can be very good for you to get more out of your workout.

In addition, there must be certain orders so that it does not get lost or deviate since the most difficult thing to achieve is that our dog runs ahead and in a straight line.

Before running, you have to get used to the equipment

Canicross equipment is very important and you cannot race without it, therefore, the most important thing is that you acquire it before you start practicing.

Once you have it, The second step will be that you both get used to running with her, since it can be difficult at first to run with your dog pulling you. The dog also has to get used to using the harness, it can be very interesting to leave the harness on even if you are not running so that it gets used to it.

In canicross the dog has to enjoy

Although it is, in a certain way, a competition, and we are used to running ten kilometers, the dog does not have to enjoy it or understand that it is a competition.

The success of canicross is doing sports together, enjoying of an activity as fun and wonderful as this, in which it nourishes you mentally and you feel that it unites you with your furry friend. Forget that it is a competition and help your dog to enjoy it with you.

Make sure you have both rested and eaten well

Canicross is still an intense physical activity, so a proper night’s rest and a complete and healthy diet is important.

Both you and your dog You must meet these two requirements if you want your training to be effective.





Benefits of practicing canicross with our dogs

Improves the health of both

The benefits of sport are many, both for you and for the dog, and practicing it together It is an excellent option to be able to exercise, thus improving your health and your physical capacities.

In addition, both human and canine obesity are very dangerous for our quality of life, in fact, in the case of dogs, it causes more deaths than we can imagine.

Improve your relationship with your best friend

All of us who have ever had or have dogs know that that furry and faithful animal becomes your best friend and in one more member of your family.

Doing playful activities with your faithful companion will improve your relationship and make the animal love you more as well. In short, your relationship will be favored.





It will improve the dog’s behavior at home

Here two very important factors come together, firstly, daily physical activity will make your dog calmer at home, less destructive and more affordable to be able to educate him better.

In second place, the instructions you give him to teach him this discipline will increase the dog’s brain activity, making it easier for him to learn more tricks. In addition, it will also help him to respect you as a leader and become an easier dog to train.

In Vitónica | Enjoy sport with your pet: sign up for gaticross!

In Vitónica | How to start practicing canicross (IV): competition, nutrition and hydration.

Images | iStock.