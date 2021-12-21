The Legend of Zelda is one of the most beloved video game sagas of all time and in the Nintendo universe, and it is that, over several decades they have presented us with amazing adventures by the hand of Link and Zelda, so many fans perform amazing characterizations in his honor.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, The Legend of Zelda has a great presence among the cosplayer community, so we see artists and models performing unique cosplays, especially when they make alternative versions like the one that we will show you today dedicated to the character of Zelda. , although in a style much more dedicated to the Christmas spirit.

Best of all, this charming cosplay was performed by the beautiful model Anastasia.komori, who is now ready to celebrate Christmas, even turning Zelda into Santa’s helper and handing out gifts all over the world, however we would like us to. she woke up in our Christmas tree.

We must mention that this characterization of the hand of Anastasia.komori is truly magnificent and is that she managed to give a radical turn to the female character of Zelda and presents her ready for the December festivities, the model made a publication on her official Instagram account where fans did not wait to acclaim his amazing work.

Curiously, Anastasia.komori managed to mix everything in a charming way, by presenting us with a very Christmas outfit with an arranged pine tree in the background and a most dazzling makeup, so she will leave more than one fan with their mouths open, before her great beauty.