The Seven Deadly Sins, better known as The Seven Deadly Sins, is one of the most popular anime and manga series that have emerged in recent years, and that popularity is reflected in how artists from all over the world take their characters as a great source of inspiration and they are presented to us in the flesh.

Something that has surprised us is that, this time a beautiful model has decided to pay tribute to the female character of Elizabeth Liones from The Seven Deadly Sins, in a truly magnificent cosplay, since she does not ask for anything from the original version.

This cosplay was made by the beautiful cosplayer model Anastasia.komori, also known as Komori cosplay on her official Instagram account, where she often posts her latest work, from which we can highlight this amazing characterization of Elizabeth Liones.

We soak up this cosplay with the characteristic fantastic atmosphere of The Seven Deadly Sins, which manages to perfectly recreate the look of the character, without neglecting the fact that the model is identical to her, so the model has surely been stolen. heart of more than one anime fan.

Anastasia.komori, presents us with the most comfortable clothing of the character, in which we can see her posing while many of us fall in love, the clothing has been the perfect complement, along with the wig and makeup, as well as the beautiful figure of the model that becomes the ideal complement.