Analysts say Bitcoin's behavior around $ 47,500 reflects the market prior to the 2017 outbreak.

Crypto markets sank again after the price of Bitcoin (BTC) fell to $ 47,500 on December 9, but most analysts agree that the price is destined to remain in the $ 40,000 to $ 55,000 range. until the holiday season has passed.

BTC / USDT 4-hour chart. Source: TradingView

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the morning defense of the $ 50,000 support level was overwhelmed by sellers and, according to independent market analyst Ben Lilly, offers at the underlying support levels do not inspire much confidence in the Bulls.

Low bid pressure, return to neutral funding. This is starting to feel reminiscent of the price action we saw earlier this year as price bled to sub USD30k. – Ben Lilly (@MrBenLilly) December 9, 2021

Here’s a look at what analysts and traders are saying about recent price action and whether BTC’s current downside is a sign that a bear market is brewing.

Bulls aim to hold $ 47,000 support

The analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user “Rekt Capital” provided information on the weekly price action, who public The following chart outlines the support and resistance levels that are currently relevant to price action for BTC.

1-week chart for the BTC / USDT pair. Source: Twitter

Rekt Capital said:

“BTC threatens to lose this red support, but a collapse has not been confirmed. Below the red is the orange zone, a strong support that ended two -25% corrections in February and September. Generally red needs to hold to avoid falling to orange. Still holding out here until further notice. “

Full-time trader and Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe is also on the lookout for price action around these important support levels and public The chart below outlines the “make it or break” support level at the $ 40,000 lows.

1-hour chart of the BTC / USD pair. Source: Twitter

Poppe said:

“A crucial area to maintain is that region that we have already touched at USD 42,000. The close was above $ 46,000 to $ 47,000 and I would rather not lose that at all. “

The formation of the pennant hints at an eventual rebound

Analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user “TechDev” provided a more detailed analysis on the weekly price action of BTC, who posted the following tweet describing the formation of pennants on the Bitcoin chart that have proven to be followed by bullish breakouts in the last.

Still watching this #BTC weekly pennant action. The most bullish moves often come from testing invalidation points. Nobody said it was easy. pic.twitter.com/AtYfYr8Ojb – TechDev (@ TechDev_52) December 9, 2021

As TechDev put it at the end of its tweet, no one said that making money and standing firm on the long-term prospects for BTC was easy, and the greatest rewards are reserved for those who can persevere in times of struggle like the one the market faces. nowadays.

Bitcoin price action resembles the 2017 market

The cryptocurrency trader and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘Nunya Bizniz’ offered some final information, who published the following graph that compares the price action of BTC during the bull market cycle of 2017 with the current graph and hints at a possible breakout that is about for Bitcoin in the near future.

2017 BTC / USD price action vs. current BTC / USD pair price action. Source: Twitter

Nunya Bizniz said:

“The price action on a previous ATH that has been most similar to the current one was in 2017. Maybe?”

While it remains to be seen what will happen to the price of Bitcoin in the near future, it appears that the few predictions of $ 100,000 for the end of 2021 will come up short and may not happen until sometime in 2022, if at all.

The global cryptocurrency market capitalization now stands at $ 2.25 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 40.1%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Every investment and business move involves risk, you should do your own research when making a decision.

