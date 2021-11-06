analysts expect the price to hit $ 80,000

Bitcoin (BTC) enthusiasts are still waiting for a major breakout, but for the moment, bears are pushing to keep the digital asset staking below $ 61,000.

Data of Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that A breakout of the bulls early in the morning to lift the price above $ 62,000 was met by a strong defensive line from the bears that neutralized the attempt.

4-hour chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Here’s an overview of what traders and analysts are saying about Bitcoin’s current price behavior and what they expect in the short term.

“Bitcoin is still on the path to $ 90,000”

While some traders may have gotten bored with Bitcoin’s price stagnation, the independent market analyst “Rekt Capital” public recently the following chart highlighting the fact that BTC turned a major resistance level into support.

Weekly chart of the BTC / USD pair. Source: Twitter

Rekt Capital said:

“Although BTC has been moving sideways for weeks … It has continued to test again without issue a major previous resistance zone (red) as new support (green).”

As for what to expect from BTC if it manages to sustain support here and head higher, Cointelegraph analyst and contributor, Michaël Van De Poppe, public The following chart outlines a possible path that the price could follow as we enter the close of 2021.

1-day chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: Twitter

van de Poppe said:

“Bitcoin is still on the path to $ 90,000.”

A simple goal of $ 80,000

Twitter user “GalaxyBTC” has provided a simpler and more direct price projection, then waiting a breakout target of $ 80,000.

4-hour chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: Twitter

The analyst said:

“Trying to keep things as simple as possible. $ 60,000 is the new $ 40,000. $ 80,000 is next.”

Whale wallets dominate exchange deposits

According to the CEO of CryptoQuant, Ki Young Ju, whale wallet activity continues to have a significant impact on the price of Bitcoin.

#Bitcoin holds support above $ 60k in spite of whale dumping. Most $ BTC exchange deposits are coming from whales. Top 10 TXs take almost 90% of the total volume in an hour. Exchange reserve is decreasing, leading to less supply on exchanges.https: //t.co/XSEdjzHnQy pic.twitter.com/UtJpGzp0UK – Ki Young Ju ì £ ¼ê¸ ° ì˜ ?? (@ki_young_ju) November 5, 2021

As Ju states, most of the Bitcoin deposits to exchanges are being carried out by means of whale wallets, But exchange reserves keep declining, which is a bullish sign for BTC because reduced available supply tends to lead to price increases when demand skyrockets.

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.712 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 42.6%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves risks, you must do your own research when making a decision.

