Analysts Expect Bitcoin Turnaround After Fed Reveals 2022 Plans

The voices that have been clamoring for a $ 100,000 price for Bitcoin (BTC) for a year have fallen by the wayside since the asset hit a new all-time high of $ 69,000, but traders are not entirely discouraged. At the moment, most analysts see the current price range as a good accumulation zone.

Over the past week, markets had been a bit choppy as investors around the world became increasingly concerned about today’s meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, but today’s confirmation that the Federal Reserve would enact 3 Interest rate hikes and a gradual reduction in 2022 appear to have been discounted in last week’s market volatility.

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the price of BTC continues to trade above the support of $ 47,000 and, following President Powell’s statement, the price rose close to 0.55% to trade at $ 49,000.

4-hour chart of the BTC / USDT pair. Source: TradingView

Here’s a look at what market analysts expect from the price of BTC now that the Fed’s political intentions for 2022 have been clarified.

There is a solid base of support near $ 46,500

A more detailed analysis of recent price action was provided by options trader and pseudonymous Twitter user “John Wick”, who public The following chart highlighting the bullish and bearish reversals that have occurred in the last two weeks.

4-hour chart of the BTC / USD pair. Source: Twitter

According to Wick, BTC’s recent price action has established “a strong support base” which is represented by the yellow horizontal line at $ 46,588 which is structurally “called a stage 1 base.”

Wick said:

“We can expect the volatility to build up as well. The next setup I expect is an upcoming choke. This may turn out like July did after we built on stage 1 support. The next stage is fire.”

Volatility is normal

Compared to historical price developments after all-time highs, current market volatility is not a cause for concern, according to independent market analyst “Rekt Capital”, who tweeted that the market showed similar declines in previous bull markets, then go up after the fear dissipated.

The panic & bearish sentiment towards #BTC is extreme right now But there’s nothing extreme about this -38% retrace Over the years, BTC has retraced 30-40% many times in Bull Markets In fact, $ BTC retraced -53% this past May -38% isn’t extreme#Crypto #Bitcoin – Rekt Capital (@rektcapital) December 15, 2021

Pseudonymous Twitter user and trader “Crypto Ed_NL” also sees a rebound in the future and public The chart below outlines how price action could develop in the coming weeks.

1-hour chart of the BTC / USD pair. Source: Twitter

Crypto Ed_NL said:

“Expectations for the next few hours: 1 more leg to the downside before the FOMC meeting in the green boxes, a rebound after the FOMC, continuation of the bull run”.

Reflections of BTC’s price action in September

A final insight was offered by cryptocurrency investor and pseudonymous Twitter user “Crypto Bull God,” who public The chart below comparing BTC’s current price action to how it performed in September before entering a bullish breakout.

12-hour chart of the BTC / USD pair. Source: Twitter

The analyst said:

“I’ve been looking at this for the past few days. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but I certainly see a similarity now compared to September this year.”

Although no one can know for sure how things will play out as 2021 draws to a close, a possible sign that BTC could close the year strong was pointed out in the following tweet from Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe.

Whales are buying and heavily getting into the markets in these ranges. Retail is scared. Good. – Michaël van de Poppe (@CryptoMichNL) December 15, 2021

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.152 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance rate is 41.6%.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph.com. Each investment and commercial movement involves a risk, you must do your own research when making a decision.