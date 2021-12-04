Analyst Says Bitcoin "on Sale" After Price Dipped Below $ 54,000

The downtrend for Bitcoin (BTC) extended a few more rungs on December 3 after the price fell below $ 54,000 and traders will note that the daily chart for BTC / USD shows a notable rise in price. turnover.

Investors appear concerned about the emergence of a new variant of Covid-19 and the aggressive comments from the Federal Reserve. Meanwhile, veteran investment icon Charlie Munger added fuel to the fire by comparing the behavior of the cryptocurrency market to the dot-com era that ended with the bursting of a bubble.

Here’s what analysts have to say about today’s market and what to watch out for as 2021 draws to a close.

There is stiff bottom support ranging from $ 52,000 to $ 53,000

The ‘listless’ nature of Bitcoin’s price action in recent weeks was highlighted by cryptocurrency market intelligence firm Decentrader, which pointed to choppy price action on shorter time frames and evidence of a slow downward trend on longer time frames as traders’ increased fear “that the bull run may be over.”

Analysts suggested that once BTC breaks out of its current range, “the most obvious support cluster is around $ 52,000 to $ 53,000,” near the point where the price broke lower during the May slide.

The Decentrader team said:

“In the event of a deeper correction, a strong support zone is located around the 200-day moving average at $ 46,200 and at the lower support level at $ 44,300. To the upside, a major resistance level is set. found in the $ 60,000 “.

Bitcoin and Ether are “on sale” at these levels

While many have been put off by the recent behavior of Bitcoin, David Lifchitz, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at ExoAlpha, suggested that “Bitcoin and Ether have been bought” on sale “when they hit $ 54,000 and $ 3,900” by those. they were able to accumulate to those levels.

According to Lifchitz, the price of Bitcoin remains hampered by “the saga of the Mt. Gox liquidation” and suggested that investors in BTC will likely “remain cautious ahead of the planned distribution sometime in the first quarter of 2022.”

Lifchitz also highlighted the spread and impact of the Omicron variant as a situation to pay close attention to, as “a large outbreak causing lockdowns would definitely weigh on the market initially.”

Lifchitz suggested that this could lead to another round of government stimulus, “which would increase global debt and weaken currencies against gold and cryptocurrency, while at the same time fun money could be exchanged for immutable ones like Bitcoin.”

The analyst said:

“So after an initial panic-induced drop, cryptocurrencies could take advantage of such an outcome if we go back to what happened before, although this remains highly speculative. We will know in the coming weeks if Santa Claus will come this year or if he will remain locked up. with Covid “.

The situation begins to look like September 2021

The analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user “Rekt Capital”, who public The graph below showing this most recent decline along with the BTC price decline that occurred in September 2021, provided insight into how the current BTC price action is similar to the pullback that occurred earlier in the year.

Rekt Capital said:

“In September, BTC was down -25%. That’s when BTC investors became extremely fearful. So BTC rose to new highs. Now, BTC is down -23%. The Fear and Greed Index is likely to show Extreme Fear Coming Soon. Similar Retracement Depth. Same Investor Sentiment. “

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization currently stands at $ 2.531 trillion and Bitcoin’s dominance index is 41%.

