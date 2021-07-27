Analysis of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

The day has finally come when The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is put on sale in PS4, Nintendo switch Y Pc, allowing us to enjoy two great interactive adventures that were originally released for Nintendo 3DS but that had never left Japanese territory, until now. This compilation includes The Great Ace Attorney Adventures Y The Great Ace Attorney Adventures 2 Resolve totally remastered and with some other interesting additions. We have already been able to play the PS4 version in depth and in our The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles review We tell you all the details about how the facelift has done.

A trip to the past

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is a trip back in time as far as the plot of the popular saga is concerned. If you are familiar with the Ace Attorney saga, you will know more than enough the history of Phoenix wright, the successful Capcom attorney. Well, in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, we took control of Ryunosuke Naruhodo, an ancestor of Phoenix Wright who lived in the 19th century.

This moves the action to the Meiji period Japan and that the historical situation takes on greater prominence than ever, being even more important than the plot development of the trials we are experiencing. And it is that, Takumi shu, head of the franchise, wanted to reflect in his own way the particularities of that period, in which Japan began to open up to the world and in which, therefore, it had to take maximum care of its international relations.

Thus, in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles Not only do we act within the Japanese territory, but a large part of the action takes place in British lands (in the middle of the Victorian era), which directly influences the development of the trials. And, the laws were not the same in both countries and this has served as a pretext to introduce important playable news in the saga with The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles.

Protest!

The two remastered adventures included in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles remain faithful to the more traditional development of the franchise, dividing the different cases that we have to solve in two clear phases: one of investigation of the cases and another of trials. In this sense, each of the two titles included in the compilation includes a total of 5 chapters that, added together, provide between 50 and 60 hours of play.

During the investigation phases, our main function is to inspect the crime scene, clicking on the different parts of the sets in search of evidence to present to the judge later. In addition to this classic mechanic of point and click traditional of the saga, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles includes a very interesting novelty for the investigation phases: the so-called Dance of deduction.

When we are investigating the crime scene, Herlock Sholmes, Ryunosuke Naruhodo’s British assistant who is inspired by the popular Sherlock Holmes, brings out his detective skills and gives us his version of what happened. Of course, he needs our help, since he is not as precise with his deductions as the literary character created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. Thus, while he makes his energetic speech to us, we we can interrupt you to bring some clarity with the clues that we have been compiling. A very interesting novelty that, in addition to humor, brings freshness to a franchise that had been stagnant for some time.

<br>

Know more: Analysis Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy – The perfect occasion to play a jewel



For their part, trials also follow the usual general guidelines, so we have to question witnesses and interrupt them when we find inconsistencies in their testimonies to present evidence to help advance the case. Additionally, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles once again features multiple witnesses in court, a feature we first saw in Professor Layton vs. Phoenix wright and that forces us to observe how some behave while others speak to try to catch the lies that try to sneak up on us. But as happened with the investigation phases, during the trials there is also an important novelty: the so-called Summation Examination.

The introduction of the British judicial system means that in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles we have to face a popular jury that has its own criteria. Our mission is to put its members in our favor and for this we have to listen to what they think and find contradictions so that they confront each other and end up supporting our cause. We do this by providing evidence and pointing out the points on which the members of the jury do not agree. If we do it right, the balance of the court tilts our side and we will win the trial, although we may lose it if the majority is against us. Likewise, as always, trials can be lost if we wrongly protest repeatedly.

This is how two great titles are remastered

On the other hand, we must point out the good work of Capcom when it comes to remastering The Great Ace Attorney Adventures and The Great Ace Attorney Adventures 2 Resolve. And we do not say it just because the visuals are scandalous both in the anime scenes that open each of the 10 chapters and during the game phases, but because it has decided to include a few extras that justify its purchase even more.

The first of these extras, and possibly the most prominent, is the inclusion of 8 additional little chapters known as mini breaks, which bring even more hours of gameplay to The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. On the other hand, this title also includes the so-called Story Mode, which is nothing more than a help mode in which, with the press of a button, we make the action take place by itself, without us having to do anything at all. In addition, as if that were not enough, The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles has a complete gallery with images and music from the game (which is flawless), ideal for lovers of the manga and the franchise, and with three additional costumes that can be put on Ryunosuke, Herlock Sholmes Y Misato, our trial assistant, in The Great Ace Attorney Adventures 2 Resolve.

Mind you, not everything is so good in The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles. Although the designs and visuals of these remasters are impressive considering that the original titles came out on 3DS, animations are very limited and end up being very repetitive. It is true that they are very careful in the sense that each character has his own in relation to his character, but there are always few. Similarly, we must give Capcom a stick when it comes to localization. And is that The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles comes to us with voices in English and Japanese, something not too important, but without texts in Spanish. This requires having a fairly high level of English to understand the plot of the game since a lot of criminal and legal terminology is used and some of the characters use Victorian expressions that complicate understanding.

Conclution

The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles is a great title worthy of being played by all lovers of the saga and visual novels. This compilation allows us to enjoy for the first time two titles that had not left Japan until now and they are not just any two, but two of the best and most complete of the franchise of Capcom. Unfortunately, the language barrier works against them and can make many users lose their way in our territory. And it is that, to this day, it is incomprehensible that a title like this, in which our role is mainly that of reader, reaches the market without texts in Spanish.