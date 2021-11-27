Analysis of The Binding of Isaac: Repentance

When Edmund MacMillen, creator of The Binding of Isaac, released its first expansion, Afterbirth, in 2015, he did so by ensuring that this massive addition of content would be the last the title would receive. Later in 2017 The Binding of Isaac: Rebirth received its second expansion, Afterbirth +, which McMillen promised would be the last expansion for the title. It was also a great time for it, the roguelike had received a huge amount of objects, enemies, bosses and areas, reaching such a quantity that the addition of even more content it might have felt redundant.

And now, in 2021 we have with us The Binding of Isaac: Repentance, which assures us that really, really, this time seriously, it will be the last expansion we receive for the title. Whether you want to believe McMillen this time or not is something we leave to your discretion. As for our own, we prefer not to give much thought to whether or not there will be more expansions, we prefer to enjoy that the title continues to receive content to keep us hooked for another 300 hours, and leave you with our The Binding of Isaac: Repentance review.

The modern roguelike for autonomy

Before starting to talk about Repentance, we wanted to dedicate a introduction to players who have never tried Binding of Isaac And ask yourself, what the heck is this slightly satanic looking game, and why do people spend thousands of hours hooked on it? As we already mentioned at the beginning of this text, The Binding of Isaac is a roguelike, probably the greatest modern exponent of the genre par excellence, the most famous, the most played and undoubtedly the one that offers us the most content, making use of the enormous journey that it has behind it.

Yes, probably today titles like Hades, which uses the same genre and squanders quality on all four sides, have given more to talk about than The Binding of Isaac on their own merits, but they are far from touching the legacy that the title possesses. that we analyze today, which has been maintaining a legion of fans for a decade. Originally released in 2011 for Adobe Flash, The Binding of Isaac uses a “twin shooter” gameplay in which we must go through dungeons exploring, killing enemies and obtaining objects to become stronger and stronger and get to the end of the title —the which already has nothing less than 22 different endings at this stage-.

Between the self-concluding of the most classic arcade games and the progression of modern titles

In every game we will start from scratch and we will have to use the objects that we find along it. However, as we progress and make certain achievements we will unlock new objects and characters that can be obtained in our different games, in addition to being able to access new levels that were previously inaccessible. It is this combination, between the self-conclusion of the most classic arcade titles and the progression of modern titles so characteristic of roguelike, that gets us so hooked. And in the case of The Binding of Isaac, the almost limitless possibilities that its infinity of different objects offers us.

But let’s move on to expansion. For starters, Repentance follows in the wake of previous expansions of the title. If you were already a fan of The Binding of Isaac, or were looking to introduce yourself to it, this expansion offers more of all that we love about the title. If with Afterbirth + the variety of rooms was already huge, now there are even more spread across all levels, if the number of bosses exceeded that of any other title in the genre, now there are even more, if the number of objects was already massive, now it is even more massive. And the best of all is that the very approach of the title, and various – and much needed – rebalances have managed to keep everything working like a charm despite the massive amount of content received, and even better than before for what we will comment on. next.

Repentance has not only limited itself to adding objects, but has supposed a huge rebalancing of many of the classic items, with the aim of balancing the enormous differences in power that existed between them. One of the most criticized aspects after the arrival of Afterbirth and Afterbirth + was that with the introduction of so many new items, some of the most powerful were especially difficult to obtain, making the game even more difficult than it already was. Now, there will no longer be so much need to get those “super objects”, which turn the game into a kind of easy way, since with this rebalancing most of the weaker objects have become more useful in one way or another, and the more “broken” objects have been weakened. This of course can be a source of contention among the more classic fans of the title, who are used to certain classic objects being especially powerful, but there is no doubt that it offers a more consistent and fair experience for players. In addition, it increases the possibilities of useful objects that we can get and the variety within the game.

But as some of you already know, Repentance is not limited only to increasing the content that we can find in a regular game of the title. This expansion is based on The Binding of Isaac: Antibirth, an unofficial expansion that was developed for Rebirth, and has now been “made official” so to speak. One of the main additions to Antibirth, and now Repentance, is the addition of an alternate path under the name of Downpour, which contains rooms, enemies and in general a huge amount of totally new content for the title.

This new tour has its own characteristic visual style, which is enhanced thanks to the new graphic improvements in effects and sprites arrived in this expansion. As for the gameplay, it is a considerable leap in difficulty compared to the most classic levels and includes a multitude of new secrets – which we will not gut you – including a new final boss and two extra endings for the title.

The biggest drawback we can put to the new content is that some of the new rooms and enemies don’t seem to be fully balanced —Something that has already happened numerous times with this title, and has had to be solved through updates—, so on occasions we will find ourselves in situations that practically suppose an assured death, either by the disposition of the enemies or by the combination thereof.

Analysis of The Binding of Isaac: Repentance – Conclusions

Broadly speaking, this new expansion of The Binding of Isaac feels like when you order the menu of your favorite hamburger and they offer you to make it twice as large for a euro more. We have more potatoes, more drink and more of everything we love in the largest addition of varied and quality content the title has received since the arrival of its first expansion, back in 2015. It means many more hours of play and an introduction point as good as any for first-timers in the title, but if you have ever given this roguelike a chance and its proposal has not convinced you, it is hardly expansion will make you change your mind.