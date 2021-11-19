The franchise Grand Theft Auto is undoubtedly one of the most important in the video game industry. Rockstar has marked several generations with this saga, which is reflected in the exaggerated sales figures that the last released title of this franchise has reaped: Grand Theft Auto V.

Some time ago, the arrival of three mythical titles of this saga in the form of remasters was leaked through the Rockstar launcher. According to the filtration, these would be GTA III, GTA Vice City and GTA San Andreas, three of the titles of this saga most loved by the community. A short time later it was confirmed by Rockstar itself, and now it has finally gone on sale. Next we will find out if these remasters live up to, not only the legacy of these three titles, but the legacy of the saga to which they belong.

Three jewels from another era

Today we continue to play a large number of old games, and in many cases the experience is still very pleasant (despite the years), but these three titles do not meet this. It is true that we are facing some of the video games that helped define what an open world is, and therefore marked an era, but for certain reasons they are not easy to play today. This is especially due to the roughness of its gameplay, which was impressive in its day, but can frustrate even the most experienced gamer today. For this reason it was so exciting to think about how they could have brought these three classic titles to a new generation.

From the beginning Rockstar warned about the nature of these remasters. It was made clear to us that would keep the essence of the originals, but improving its graphic section and adding various improvements that would adapt it to current industry standards. It was also commented that the controls would be modified, so that they were more similar to those of GTA V. This was, without a doubt, the line that these remasters should follow, respecting the original product but improving it in all aspects, but from now on I tell you that it did not turn out as expected.

A good face lift in the graphic section

We all saw in that first trailer how they had improved the graphics in these remasters, and many of us found it interesting. The quality of the textures, as well as the reflections They looked like they came out of a game of the current generation of consoles. In addition, in this trailer we could see the designs of various characters from these classics, which had received an artistic direction somewhat “cartoon” but that matched well with the style of the game in general.

We have been able to ratify most of these preliminary sensations in the final product. The scenarios are impressive, meaning a great improvement over the original products. These remasters can give us great stampsespecially when lighting comes into play, that is, at sunrises or sunsets. This turns out to be, without a doubt, one of the best sections of this title, although it is not exempt from the least reprehensible decisions, such as the fact of having eliminated the fog that characterized GTA San Andreas, or the thickness of the rain, which makes the titles unplayable when there is a storm.

The real problem (as far as the graphics are concerned) comes when we analyze the designs of the characters. The “cartoon” renovation that has been made to the “NPCs” of these games it’s too inconsistent, having cases in which it fits like a glove, while with other characters we will have nightmares. This may not seem that important (because it only happens with certain characters) but can totally draw from the experience seeing your partner’s arm move into a position that would cause a trauma surgeon to pass out from fright.

Playably too true to the original

Earlier we mentioned that Rockstar promised improvements in terms of character control, so that it would be more like GTA V, but I must tell you that this is not reflected in the final product. In the playable section we are facing practically the same titles that we enjoyed in their day, this being so for both the good and the bad.

The movement of the character is practically identical to that of the originals, feeling rough and uncomfortable at most times. On the other hand, driving feels artificial and with physics difficult to decipher, so much so that the classic racing missions turn out to have a difficulty added to the original. Drifting is extremely difficult to execute, and a simple turn in any direction seems to be a titanic effort for every car. These weird physics make driving these (previously fun) titles turn out to be more infuriating than normal, seeming to want to frustrate the player who dares to get into a vehicle.

Another of the many promises that was made when these remasters were announced is the improvement of the targeting system, but this is not entirely true either. We could say yes, the targeting system has been touched, but the only apparent additive is an automatic pointing so artificial that it seems that we have downloaded a file of dubious origin from the internet and we have inserted it into the game files. It is true that it helps a lot, especially in situations that many enemies, but sometimes it is annoying that just pressing the aim button the peephole is directed to the nearest enemy.

Not everything could be bad, and it is that playable and quality of life improvements have been added that greatly improve the player’s experience. Among all these we could highlight the weapon selection wheel (taken directly from GTA V), which is a real improvement over the originals, in which the weapon was changed with the directional buttons. In addition, various improvements have also been added such as a radar with high resolution and that indicates the way you should go, or the jog wheel for the music of the spokes.

Ah shit, here we go again

Now we have arrived at what is, without a doubt, the biggest problem of this remastered trilogy: its technical section. East does not support any of the platforms for which it has been released, having performance problems, bugs and resolution drop in all its versions, being the most punished the Nintendo Switch.

On Nintendo’s hybrid console it is quite difficult to have a totally satisfactory experience with these remasters. The frame rate is not stable at any time, having certain scenarios or situations in which the game comes to a complete stop, something that completely ruins the experience. On the other hand we have the fact the excessive amount of bugs and errors that you can find in this versionFrom drivers who run you over during a cinematic, to being trapped between two walls because they seem to lack collisions.

This became even more untenable in the versions for next-gen consoles, which, Despite the power of the consoles, they also have frame rate drops at certain times, as well as drops in image resolution. This is not as exaggerated as in the case of the Nintendo Switch version, but it does make it quite clear the poor work done with the technical section of these remasters.

Very poor remasters for three great classics

Rockstar had a chance to bring three of their great classics back to life, so that a new generation of gamers could enjoy them, just as we did, but unfortunately this will be difficult. The final product feels unfinished, with certain good ideas, but with tremendous problems and deficiencies in several sections.

The general experience is not absolutely satisfactory, this mainly due to the deplorable technical section and the clunky and outdated gameplay. In addition to this, various design decisions seem made with the sole purpose of reducing costs and being able to get the game out on time, subtracting more points from a product that already left to be desired.

The good side of this is that most problems can be fixed through post-launch updates, so in a while we may have remasters at the height of the originals. Unfortunately we cannot say that for the state in which these titles are currently located.