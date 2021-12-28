The day I was able to interview Hugo Gómez and Fernando Sánchez, founders of Aeternum Game Studios, they already made it clear to me by where the courses of Aeterna Noctis were going to go.

“There are Korean challenges, as I say, challenges that very few people will be able to overcome. They will have to die”

Practically a warning, a warning to sailors. Although I had it well noted in my logbook, the truth is that the conclusion is simple: the game is hard noses. And although it entails consequences of all kinds, the truth is that we must value what the study based in Castilla La Mancha has wanted to do.

Aeterna Noctis has presented itself not only as one of the last great titles of 2021, but as one of the most relevant that have emerged from the Spanish sector throughout the year. I still have my controls after playing, but the scars in my memory are not removed by anyone.

Get your powers back

As a good metroidvania worth its salt, we start out as little less than a weakling against the hordes of monsters and the traps that we will have to overcome. A situation that collides head-on with the status of our protagonist, the King of Darkness. This millennial being finds himself locked in a endless fight with the Queen of Light to decide who rules the world of Aeterna.

Since no one can completely impose himself on the other, this battle has turned into an endless cycle of defeat, recovery of skills and return to the ring. A simple premise with which to pull the thread to justify our presence in the 16 areas that make up the title.





And is that Aeterna Noctis enters through the eyes from the beginning. From the Famished City and the Altar of the Kings, passing through the Goblin Mines or the imposing Tower of Light; each and every one of them is perfectly recognizable and the effort to provide each level with its own characteristics is evident.

Even with effects at the bottom of the screen, be it burning flames, glittering diamonds or endless darkness. Self-mention requires the aforementioned Tower of Light, which is extremely tall and poses a challenge every time its core causes explosions that make it difficult for us to advance. However, it is no less true that there are cases in which I have not felt as comfortable as I would like going through them.





Places like The Forge are filled with cast iron, fire, and a constant sensation of heat. To create this panorama, it has been chosen to give the background a lot of brightness, which ends up confusing, since the enemies have reddish and orange colors, as well as their attacks. More than once I have lost myself in bewilderment, without being able to clearly identify what was happening onscreen.

On the other hand, the influences of great works of fiction are present. A glance at the Infinite Bay is enough to immediately recognize the landscapes of Gihbli or a visit to the Asnur store to find nods to franchises of all kinds between the shelves.

Here he has come to suffer

Indeed, we are not here to seek happiness, because we will not find it. Aeterna Noctis is full of traps, enemies, and treacherous platforms. In each level we will find blades, creatures blocking the way, floors full of spikes and all kinds of threats to avoid. Advancing with speed is not possible, no matter how much we have the dash at our disposal and it is best to act with caution.

Because in the blink of an eye we find ourselves surrounded by a flying enemy that launches orbs of energy while a damned undead wants us to go with him to the grave. If we do not calculate well the tempo of the sharp spears that come out of the wall, it will be time to start from scratch. And none of this is short-lived, precisely.





There are devilishly long sections as far as cheating is concerned and we cannot fail even once, since if we suffer an impact, we have to start the whole route again. Pure reflexes or trial and error, what you do best will be the key to survival.

Be careful, we are talking about routes that we will have to go through to complete the story, but what happens when we want to get that collectible that can be seen in a complicated grotto? This is where korean challenges laugh at us, because you can easily make enough attempts to get hold of that piece of stained glass or chest.

The bosses are also the type that you have to sweat ink to kill them. We have them in all shapes and colors, so, as the canons of the video game indicate, it is necessary to learn their patterns to annihilate them. Having all this clear, Aeterna Noctis flirts many times with the precipice of frustration on the player, since the demand is high and he can choke.

There are also design decisions that are simply maddening. You may want to move through a specific area and there is no other way than avoiding enemies since you cannot activate fast travel. There are some of them that they chase you without a single breath And it won’t be until you switch screens that they leave you alone. On the other hand, you can place several colored markers on the map to remember points of interest, but they are paid through one of the merchants.





What to say about the bestiary ahead of us. They are varied, with their own attacks that are dodged in specific ways and with designs that frame them in their respective areas. Yes, there are some designs that change, but the truth is that it is to be praised how each area is nourished with different proposals of enemies. To end their lives, we will have at our disposal a selection of weapons that dance from a sword, scythes, axes and all kinds of tools recommended for the executioner profession.

Along with them we are accompanied by skills such as being able to regenerate our life with the fragments left by rivals, an arrow that can teleport us instantly or serve as an attack and activator of mechanisms. The classic skill tree will greet us from the menu, along with the gems that give us very specific powers, such as being able to stand on a vertical wall. As you can see, we are before a longtime metroidvania, so fans of the genre will be completely in their sauce.

The title has been endowed with its own ingredients, such as a Souls mechanic as classic as recovering all our troops in a mass of darkness that awaits us wherever we have died.





What lies beyond

“For us, history is vital,” Hugo Gómez told me during the interview. Throughout Aeterna Noctis we will have different dialogues of the King of Darkness with key characters, some more fleeting and those that only serve us to achieve what we want.

The construction of his own lore is noticeable at every step, but the truth is that he has not finished convincing me what they were telling me. Yes, there is a good range of beings with whom to get in touch or ways of knowing the world (notes distributed by the areas, secondary missions …), but I think that when the work shines the most in this aspect is during the cinematics.

The dialogues have kept me attentive, but not anxious about what awaited me later. All in all, the scenes in which I let go of the controller and dedicate myself to listening and watching are the best, with the fantastic Nuria Mediavilla acting as narrator. The drawings are excellent and perfectly represent what the story needs.





We are talking about a game that extends beyond 20 hours (especially considering the skill of each one) and will not leave us without content. You can easily come across more than a dozen secondary tasks that you can carry out, which are not necessarily immediate and may not be solved until many hours have passed. Backtracking is fully insured, because you will bite yourself more than once wanting to revisit a specific point and see what else that route was hiding that you had not seen.

The truth is that despite the fact that frustration has invaded me more than I would like, I have to admit one thing to Aeterna Noctis, that few games provoke and that it is an unequivocal sign that something is doing well: I woke up in the morning wanting to continue playing. It is that blurred line between the games that remain marked, those that hook you or those that you discard at the first change.

It was there and I managed to immerse myself in it, even with all the title problems. I do not remember any game from all of 2021 that caused me that feeling and that which takes me with me.





VidaExtra’s opinion

Aeterna Noctis is that moment when you hit yourself with a table leg or step on a LEGO inadvertently. It hurts, you get frustrated, but you know you should have been more attentive. Its difficulty curve does not skyrocket too much and the main determining factor is that it already starts quite high on the graph.

A series of better polished skids here and there would have left us a more round work, although Aeterna Noctis has opted for an idea and has gone with it to the end. Many other works decide to settle in, get close to the sun that warms the most and get the large benefits. At Aeternum Game Studios they have believed that the difficulty is the pillar on which to sustain the game.

The developer’s first project? A good start, no doubt. Spain once again shows that there is talent to be exploited and from now on I will be attentive to their next project. Who knows, they might even become a studio specializing in deviously difficult games. You can see that there are many people who like that kind of challenge.