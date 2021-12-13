Analysis of Aeterna Noctis - The eternal cycle of night and day

The panorama in terms of video game quality Made in Spain It never ceases to amaze, very recently we had the great work done by MercurySteam with his Metroid Dread or another of the essentials within the genre Metroidvania, Blasphemous made by The Game Kitchen, two works that have set the bar really high as far as this genre is concerned.

On December 15, Aeterna Noctis arrives both in Playstation 5, Xbox Series X / S Y Pc, later it will be available for Playstation 4, Xbox One Y Nintendo switch Also, but if you prefer a physical edition, don’t worry as it will have one in 2022. Made by the Spanish indie studio Aeternum Game Studios brings us a challenging proposal 2D whose graphics have been made by hand, we will have to move through a large map with 16 different locations and discovering all the secrets of Aeterna. Without further ado, let’s start with the analysis of Aeterna Noctis!

Light and darkness

Chaos, the creator of all that we know and creator of life, created the world of Aeterna, a world divided into two great factions ruled by the King of Darkness and the Queen of light, both rose against their creator, creating a spiral of death and desolation in their wake.

This enraged Chaos and launched a great curse on these two kings, condemning them to fight each other through all eternity, a Endless cycle where if one perished they would have to return to their eternal battle, since they were endowed with the gift (or curse) of immortality.

Under this premise our protagonist, the King of Darkness, shall regain all your lost powers after the defeat before the Queen of Light and return to his eternal destiny. During our journey, the story will get more and more interesting and we will see how this is not just one of their problems and we will discover more about the past of both regents, since everything is not what it seems at first glance and our King will desperately search for them. long-awaited answers behind his fading memories.

The beauty of the challenging

As I mentioned above the game is divided into 16 locations all of them different, linked together, as we progress, the map will be unlocked, but we will need buy the map to our friend the seller to be able to visualize everything clearly. The whole map, just like the characters are hand drawn And believe me this shows, the game gives off color when it has to and knows how to play very well in the darkest areas, to give us really beautiful environments.

All animations of our protagonist are also very well cared for Like the illustrations that we will see in the cutscenes when explaining the story, all this comes together under the voice of Nuria Mediavilla (the voice in Spanish of Galadriel from the LOT / Hobbit) and form a whole that knows how to fit perfectly and take care of the smallest detail.

We are not going to fool ourselves, the game is difficultYes, but it is part of Aeterna’s magic. The good thing is that the game does not start with an “it is impossible to advance”, its difficulty is graduated as we progress and this also makes us as players better control our character, not to mention that we will also have him more trained.

At first the King of Darkness it will be just a vague memory of what it used to be until we find all its powers and restore all its greatness to it. In the Library we will find Chronicler, custodian of ten doors and each of them has a wrenchIf you find the key, you will get one of your lost powers or some improvement, to achieve this we will have to perform different challenges until we reach them.

As we progress through the map we will also find lost skills and even weapons, but these are not equippable, that is, we will use them whenever we want, but they will be like a special ability, for example, this happens with the scythe or with the arrows. The blood of our enemies will serve to fill the blood vessels of our protagonist, which we will use to perform certain abilities or to heal ourselves, apart from the health potions.

While we fight our way before the monsters, spikes, chainsaws or platforms that disappear after a while, we will get experience points what will we spend on our skill tree, but … What happens if we die during combat? Well, as in any good style game souls, we will have to go to recover our points in the place where we dieFurthermore, the vessels of blood will be broken and we will lose the blood we collect until we recover them.

Luckily we will appear in one of the many streetlights that we will find in our path, the distribution of these is great since there are a lot of them and they are positioned in very strategic places, but we can also reappear in the thrones that are scattered throughout the map, the bad thing is that there are many less and they are far apart from each other, these thrones also serve to be able to move through the fast travel, for equip the gems and restart the skill tree.

The gems are the accessories that we can equip ourselves, at first we will have only one space and later we can unlock more, these gems will give us various improvements and we can find them by exploring the map thoroughly, others we can buy, etc …

The map is full of secretsBoth in objects and in secret routes that we will not see with the naked eye, one of the objects that we can find are the scores. Music is very important in Aeterna NoctisAfter all, the game has up to 40 music tracks and they have implemented a minigame, to call it somehow, that has fascinated me, a piano.

If we find a music sheet We can play a melody following the notes while pressing the corresponding buttons on our remote, but if we only want to play the piano at our own pace, we can also, although of course, with limitations, it is not a real piano, but it has been a very added addition resultón.

Another of the collectibles are the crystal shards that will be hidden all over the map, every time we find one of these it will join the campus until we discover the mosaic.

I understood that reference

One of the most important characters that we will meet is the Chronicler, do not stop going to visit him and talk to him, it is an encyclopedia full of wisdom that will not stop giving us riddles with references to well-known anime characters or manga, songs, etc …

Aeterna is a place where secrets are hidden in each of its labyrinthine corners, both in secondary missions and in a simple object store we find references if we know how to look closely And the best of all is that they are not very obvious references and that they completely take you out of the game experience, no, these implementations are very well worked.

Conclusions.

Definitely, Aeterna Noctis get inside the essential titles within our national panorama, bringing a video game of challenging 2D platformers and with a very beautiful aesthetic, with a strong inspiration in Hollow knight.

Not only does it have an interesting main story, but it also has some well built side quests which are not typical of going from point A to point B.

When played in a pre-launch version, the game does not finish being polished, although the bugs found are minimal. To complete Aeterna Noctis It can last between 8pm if we go only to the main story (I do not recommend it, getting lost in its world is the best advice I can give you) to 60 hours if you want to explore everything in depth, but of course all this is approximate since it is also It depends on the skill that each player has before this genre.

The game comes completely in spanish, both voices and subtitles, another very funny detail of this game is that the characters do not speak a language that we know, they have their own language And personally, I like the sound of it.

To finish, I can only tell you that, if you are fans of this genre, do not hesitate and enter the world of Aeterna, explore it to the fullest and let yourself be captivated by its beautiful landscapes, although more than once you want to set fire to everything for the difficulty of your challenges.