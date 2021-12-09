Analysis at the end of the year 2021

Organized by Blockchain Summit Latam, today a meeting is held to analyze the crypto market and the end of the year 2021.

Christopher Pereira, director of BSL, talks and analyzes the close of the year 2021 of the criptomercado with two great guests as are known as Anibalcripto Anibal Garrido and Ignacio Sánchez known as nacho_trader.

Those interested in seeing the talk, can enter here.

(Clarification: The opinions expressed in this program are the sole responsibility of those who express them and do not represent the thinking of Cointelegraph en Español. We do not make investment recommendations. Anyone, before investing, must carry out their own research and is responsible for their own decisions).

It may interest you: