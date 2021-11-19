11-18-2021 Ana Rosa Quintana has reunited with her colleagues in ‘The Ana Rosa Program’; Ana Terradillos, Patricia Pardo and Joaquín Prat, their substitutes in these delicate moments. The journalist, focused on her fight against cancer, has enjoyed a relaxed meal with the presenters of her program, Joaquín Prat, Patricia Pardo and Ana Terradillos MADRID, 19 (CHANCE) When a couple of weeks have passed since she revealed that she suffers breast cancer and announced that she was temporarily away from television to focus on her recovery, Ana Rosa Quintana has once again been seen publicly to show that she is a very strong and vital woman despite the difficult time she is going through. EUROPE SPAIN SOCIETY



MADRID, 19 (CHANCE)

Very aware of the operation of her program and showing that she was not lying when she assured that she would continue to lead a normal life and work at the foot of the canyon despite her treatment, on this occasion the journalist met with some of her closest colleagues as is the case by Patricia Pardo, Joaquín Prat and Ana Terradillos; the ‘Ana Rosa boys’, who with the best of their smiles showed their joy at being reunited with their boss and friend, to whom they send a loving message of encouragement and strength every day, reminding her that there is “one less day” for her long-awaited return. .

Showing her closest side with her companions – a second family for her – and showing that she continues at the foot of the canyon despite her illness, Ana Rosa enjoyed a meal with her substitutes at the head of her program, with whom she was the most affectionate and with whom she took the opportunity to catch up on the news that has monopolized the headlines in the political, social and pink chronicle since she left television.

With a big smile on her face, the journalist said that she is very well trying to reduce the drama of the pothole she is going through at the moment, assuring that there are many women in the same situation or even worse and boasting of that strength that, we do not doubt, will soon make her come back.

– CHANCE: How are you?

– ANA ROSA: Good.

– CH: We see that there is food from colleagues, right?

– ANA ROSA: That’s how I see them because the other day I already went on TV. It is that if it is not very far.

– CH: How are you doing?

– ANA ROSA: Well, great, the truth is that I’m doing great.

– CH: The truth is that you look good.

– ANA ROSA: I am very well.

– CH: That’s the good thing.

– ANA ROSA: Sure, this is a process that happens to many women. Nor is there to dramatize.