The romantic adventure ‘Ghosted’ would now star Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

Apple TV + is becoming a more popular option among users every time, and after the streaming service received nine nominations for its productions in the Annual Critics Choice Awards, we are looking forward to everything you have to offer. Now, one of his productions that comes under the name of “Ghosted“has reported that will have a change in its lead actress.

The romantic adventure “Ghosted” It was going to have the participation of Chris Evans at the beginning, popularly known as Captain America in the MCU, and Scarlett Johansson, the very famous also Black Widow from the same universe. Now, however, a report ensures that the latter would have been replaced by the Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas. So far the reasons why Johansson would have left the project are unknown, but users have already begun to speculate.

Johansson would have left production due to scheduling conflicts

Although many say that Scarlett Johansson’s departure is due to distrust of streaming services that the lawsuit against Disney generated in her, many others comment that this is not the case. It is highly unlikely that Johansson left the project for that reason, and It is rumored that it was more due to a scheduling conflict.

Up to now not known too many details about “Ghosted”, but it has been commented that it is a romantic adventure that we will love. The story has been created and written by Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, who also have participated in the development of the famous Deadpool movie franchise. Of course, the status of their production is unknown, but if they have changed actresses it is quite likely that filming has not started yet. On the other hand, Apple TV + is preparing a series directed by Alfonso Cuarón, and will star Cate Blanchett and Kevin Klien.

