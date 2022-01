Jan 02, 2022 at 21:27 CET

EP

The soloist of the group Mocedades Ana Bejerano She died this Sunday at the age of 60 at the Urdúliz Hospital (Vizcaya), after not having been able to overcome a serious problem in the digestive system for which she was admitted on Saturday, December 11.

As reported by the singer’s environment in a statement, has passed away at 7.00 a.m. and the funeral is scheduled for Monday, January 10 at 7:00 p.m. in the Church of Santa Ana, in his hometown of Las Arenas de Getxo.