The hot air fryer It is one of Aldi’s most sought after products, and now the German supermarket chain is re-launching this product, albeit in XXL format.

The Deep Fryer, on sale for a limited time by 79.99 euros, includes a touch screen and a large cooking chamber with a capacity of 12 liters, and offers 4 functionalities in 1: it allows you to grill, fry, bake and dehydrate.





This makes it a perfect option to cook those dishes that we love, but in a much healthier way. In addition, it comes with 12 preset programs and a large number of accessories.

Other novelties for the kitchen





In addition to the XXL-size air fryer, this Wednesday the supermarket chain Aldi also recovers one of its best-selling gadgets, the kneader mixer. This small appliance has a capacity of 5 liters, a power of 800 W and 6 speeds. In addition, it includes a hook for mixing and kneading, and a whisk rod, and it costs 59.99 euros.





This Wednesday Aldi will also put on sale a touch induction hob, fast heating, and reaches a power of 2,000 W. It comes with 7 programs and 10 levels of power and temperature, as well as an automatic shutdown function. And it costs 34.99 euros.

More information | Aldi

In Decoesfera | The trick to clean the blender, quickly and easily, that triumphs in all kitchens

Has inspired us

Cosori 5.5 liter oil free fryer. Price: 139.99 euros.

COSORI Oil Free Fryer 5.5L, Hot Air Fryer with 11 Programs, Air Fryer with Keep Warm Function, LED Touch Screen, Timer, BPA and PFOA Free, 100 Recipes, 1700W, White Read: An air fryer is our best ally to eat healthy at Christmas and this one from Cecotec reduced to 55 euros is our star signing

Tefal Easy Fry Compact Digital EY3018 Oil-Free Fryer. Price: 84.99 euros.

Tefal Easy Fry Compact Digital EY3018 – Oil-free fryer for healthy preparations, fries with hot air, compact design, 6 automatic programs, automatic shut-off, 1400 W, 1.6 liters, Black

Kneader mixer. Price: 54.99 euros.

Quest stand mixer / 6 speeds / 3 liters / Stainless steel bowl / Accessories included / Ideal for pastries

Severin portable two-burner ceramic hob. Price: 139.90 euros.

SEVERIN Double induction hob, portable two-burner glass ceramic hob, fast heating induction hob, with adjustable thermostats, black, 3400 W, DK 1031