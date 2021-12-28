The hot air fryer It is one of Aldi’s most sought after products, and now the German supermarket chain is re-launching this product, albeit in XXL format.
The Deep Fryer, on sale for a limited time by 79.99 euros, includes a touch screen and a large cooking chamber with a capacity of 12 liters, and offers 4 functionalities in 1: it allows you to grill, fry, bake and dehydrate.
This makes it a perfect option to cook those dishes that we love, but in a much healthier way. In addition, it comes with 12 preset programs and a large number of accessories.
Other novelties for the kitchen
In addition to the XXL-size air fryer, this Wednesday the supermarket chain Aldi also recovers one of its best-selling gadgets, the kneader mixer. This small appliance has a capacity of 5 liters, a power of 800 W and 6 speeds. In addition, it includes a hook for mixing and kneading, and a whisk rod, and it costs 59.99 euros.
This Wednesday Aldi will also put on sale a touch induction hob, fast heating, and reaches a power of 2,000 W. It comes with 7 programs and 10 levels of power and temperature, as well as an automatic shutdown function. And it costs 34.99 euros.
