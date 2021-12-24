The entire Xbox community has before them a great number of possibilities, within which many fans want to live a much greater experience than that presented in Xbox Series X, so the option of an Elite edition for the new generation of gaming consoles Microsoft, it could be a great idea.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, Xbox Series X | S landed a little over a year ago, being a success even despite the lack of stock of the Series X, which has been crowned as the most powerful console in the world. market, although without detracting and leaving the incredible S Series far behind, which is capable of moving games to excellent performance.

We must mention that, everything is going to ask of mouth, and without a doubt, the future of Xbox is very promising, therefore, a fan has gotten creative creating an incredible Xbox Series X Elite. It appears that Microsoft intends to upgrade and raise the bar for the Xbox Series X in 2023.

So graphic designer Jermaine Smit, also known as Concept Creator via YouTube, has envisioned what Microsoft’s next new console could look like, creating a 3D model of the Xbox Series X Elite, which would be an imagination of the Xbox One X , but with this new generation of consoles.

This is the incredible Xbox Series X Elite designed by a fan

Jermaine has completely redesigned the Xbox Series X, taking it to another level with the Xbox Series X Elite. As you can see, this designer believes that the next Xbox could go back to being flat, therefore its design changes completely to what we are currently used to with the Series X.

We also see the most characteristic details, such as a border on the right with holes that mimic the X Series and that serve as ventilation, a green LED lighting that gives an elegant touch and a smooth and shiny material in the rest of the design.

On the front right we can see the power button with the Xbox logo in green, and on the left a slot for CDs and four USB connections. In the images that we are going to leave you below, you can see in detail the designs of the Xbox Series X Elite in black and white colors.