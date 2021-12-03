One of the new functions and features brought to the Xbox Series X | S consoles was dynamic backgrounds, which gave new life to the main Xbox desktop. Many fans have been asking for more customization, but sadly it’s difficult as an Xbox developer admitted that dynamic backgrounds use up a lot of console memory.

Through its official Twitter account, Xbox Engineering Lead Eden Marie, responded to a player who asked following a post mentioning the new dynamic backgrounds that have been added. The player asked why achievement videos or clips could not be placed as dynamic backgrounds on the main screen, to which Marie answered clearly and precisely.

An Xbox developer admits that dynamic backgrounds use up a lot of memory

Unfortunately, you’ll probably never see full motion video backgrounds. There isn’t enough memory budget in the Dashboard for that. – Eden Marie (@neonepiphany) December 1, 2021

Everything seems to indicate that the RAM memory destined to be used at the beginning of the Xbox interface is limited, so adding videos or clips would greatly exceed that limit, not allowing this function. Eden Marie said (translated): “Unfortunately, you will never see full motion video backgrounds. There is not enough memory budget at the beginning for that ”. For this reason, players who want more customization will have to keep waiting.

However, fans really liked the dynamic backgrounds option, with new options that are constantly being added that make the console more customizable. We will have to wait and see if in the future they allow this option thanks to a configuration of the operating system, but today and in the short term, this option is more than banned.

