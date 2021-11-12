Therefore, there was no reason why the C0T that they have started to equip in the new boards could not operate at that frequency. And indeed, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has announced that with a simple software update we can enjoy this new speed.

This revision «C0T» is the same one that equips the Raspberry Pi 400 , built into the keyboard that the company released a year ago. The difference between both models is the frequency, since the Raspberry Pi 4 was limited to 1.5 GHz , and the chip equipped in the Raspberry Pi 400 operated up to 1.8 GHz .

At the end of September we learned that the last Raspberry Pi 4 sold were incorporating a different chip from the first. The chip in particular is a Broadcom BCM2711 with four cores at 1.5 GHz. The initial model that equipped the Raspberry Pi 4 Model B had the revision « B0T «, While in recent months the one that ends in« C0T «.

Thus, installing Bullseye, the new version of Raspberry Pi OS, not only do we have many improvements in terms of performance or usability with its new interface, but it also increases the frequency of the motherboard. 1.5 to 1.8 GHz. This applies to all compatible models of 2, 4 or 8 GB of RAM.

We say compatible because not all Raspberry Pi 4 Model B are valid. The automatic frequency increase will occur only if we have specific switches on the board. With them, the voltage and energy necessary for the chip to operate at a higher frequency can be guaranteed. The change to implement them they did when they launched the 8GB model. In the following image we can see the switches that indicate if we can safely raise the frequency or not.

From the Raspberry Pi Foundation They claim that they have found a correct voltage for the board to operate flawlessly, and with the new switch they can ensure performance and optical temperatures even under high processing loads.

Old plates can also go up frequency

In the case of having an old plate, it is not the end of the world either, since they have integrated an native overclocking feature in Bullseye. To use it, all you have to do is add the line arm_freq = 1800 in the File config.txt. By doing this, the operating system will automatically determine the best voltage for it to function properly.

If we encounter any stability issues, such as the board automatically rebooting, we can reduce the frequency by 50 MHz jumps until we find a stable frequency. Instead, we can also set the voltage ourselves. If you do, keep in mind that you must have a microSD card available in case the one you are using on the motherboard becomes inaccessible.