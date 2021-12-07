Surprising move from Epic Games, who has posted The Matrix Awakening: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience both in PlayStation Store for PS5 as in Microsoft Store for Xbox Series. The title is a free, cinematographic, real-time technological demo that invites you to «peek into the future of interactive storytelling and entertainment with the UE5 engine«.

The Matrix Awakening pre-download is now available on both PS5 and Xbox Series, though It will not be revealed until this Friday at The Game Awards 2021, so you will have to wait a few days to enjoy it. The demo has been created by members of the original film team, including Lana Wachowski, along with Epic Games and other contributors. The experience promises to offer «a dizzying journey into the surreal universe of The Matrix starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss«.

While The Matrix Awakens: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience promises to offer the possibilities offered by the new Epic Games engine with next-generation consoles, theaters will receive the next December 22 The Matrix Resurrections, the return of the saga almost 20 years after the premiere of The Matrix Revolutions in 2003 by the visionary director Lana Wachowski. The highly anticipated fourth installment in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined an entire genre will reunite original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as Neo and Trinity, the iconic roles for which they became famous.

It remains to be seen now what The Matrix Awakening: An Unreal Engine 5 Experience has to offer, which has not been offered additional details but is quite a stir for players as it is the first time the new engine can be tested that so many developers will use in future games.