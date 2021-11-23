President Joe Biden reported Tuesday that he ordered the release of 50 million barrels of oil from US strategic reserves.

“This decision is made in parallel with other major energy consuming nations such as China, India, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom,” the White House said.

The decision comes at a time when gas station prices continue to rise in the United States, posing a major political problem for Biden, especially on the eve of Thanksgiving, a holiday in which Americans celebrate. They travel to meet their families.

The joint initiative, presented as unprecedented by the Americans, seeks that with the increase in supply, prices fall mechanically, putting pressure on the producing countries.

Crude oil has risen amid the economic reactivation after the lifting of restrictions due to the covid-19 pandemic.

And prices have already been falling about 10% in recent days, amid rumors about this coordinated operation. But this Tuesday morning, the market barely reacted and at 1:00 p.m. GMT they fell just 0.39% compared to the close of the US barrel WTI the day before.

In the previous three months, between August 19 and November 22, the WTI had increased by 20.5%.

To reach the agreement, Washington and Beijing put aside their rivalry, since China is also one of the largest oil consumers in the world.