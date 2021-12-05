The community of Call of Duty: Warzone players, always looking for a way to get into the best mods of sniper rifles, these have played an important role in obtaining victories and high kill games from the fans.

Something that has surprised us is that long-range weapons have always been represented among the 10 most used weapons by at least one option.

In the current Warzone meta, just prior to the Vanguard integration, the Swiss K31 and KAR 98 have been the preferred choices for players, with the two mighty rifles constantly swapping places in the top 10 as they have dominated the top two. places for some time.

Of course, not everyone wants to use the most popular weapons in the game, some want to branch out and experiment. As a result, the SP-R marksman rifle, which was introduced in Modern Warfare, has become a popular experimental option and could indeed earn a spot at the meta.

Warzone SP-R equipment

There have been a handful of viral charges circulating on TikTok for the SP-R, and most of them use .300 Norma or .300 Lapua magazines and the SP-R 26 ”barrel. Well, more recently, gamers like TikToker TTVZyro have decided to avoid popular accessories and go for a few different accessories, mainly by fitting the XRK SP-Lite 208 Blitz stock and the ZLR ASP barrel.

This, they believe, brings the rifle more in line with preferred meta weapons, and may even be better than some of them in the right hands, including the Swiss. While the build reduces the range of the weapon and the speed of the bullet by just a touch, it becomes much faster overall.

Both ADS and Sprint to Fire times receive useful decreases, while sprint speed, movement speed, and ADS movement speed are markedly increased.