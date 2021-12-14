An overview of the evolution of Bitcoin mining

As many know, price is just one of the many layers of a crypto asset. For proof-of-work (PoW) -based assets like Bitcoin, mining is another important layer.

Following the migration of Bitcoin mining during this semester from China after its ban to other more friendly places, the landscape in this sector has changed significantly, despite the fact that the hash rate is close to the same level as before the Chinese ban .

In recent months there has been talk that China is cracking down on Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in general. While these conversations are no longer new, as similar news had already occurred since 2013 and 2017, this time the Chinese government took a stronger stance specifically against cryptocurrency mining. In this latest event, the effect of the ban on the power of the Bitcoin hashrate could be clearly seen.

Bitcoin’s hashrate declined 40% in June, making it one of the steepest drops in its history. As miners protect the network, decreasing their contributions to the blockchain makes it less expensive to attempt to attack the blockchain.

Source: ITB

The hashrate is the added power provided by computers to secure a proof-of-work blockchain.

Until this year, more than half of Bitcoin miners were in China. Following China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining, the hash rate dropped by more than 50% as these miners relocated to countries such as Mongolia, Kazakhstan, and Georgia. Even Texas and upstate New York have become mining-friendly environments. These changes have led to a redistribution of miners supplying Bitcoin.

After hitting a low in June, the hash rate has been climbing steadily, reaching new highs this week despite falling prices.

Source: ITB

Redistribution of mining

American miners were one of the biggest beneficiaries of China’s mining ban, as the United States currently generates the majority of the world’s issued Bitcoin.

Unknown independent miners have also grown significantly, suggesting that there are now more independent entities mining on their own, without relying on mining pools, which concentrate great power over the Bitcoin network.

However, Bitcoin has incentives to attract feedback from miners. First of all, since Bitcoin’s price has fallen less than its hash rate, it is less competitive to mine, although mining revenues are still relatively high. This makes mining more profitable on average, attracting more miners.

The impact of the ban on miners in China is reflected in the sharp decline in the number of blocks mined per day at the Binance and Huobi pools, which have fallen by 35% and 63% respectively. At the same time, independent and unrecognized miners labeled “unknown” have grown remarkably in recent months, from 0.03 blocks / day to more than 10, according to data compiled by IntoTheBlock.

Although China’s mining ban created short-term uncertainty, it has made the network more resilient as it is now more dispersed and decentralized globally.

