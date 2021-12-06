Zara He surprises us with a new collaboration, this time with the South Korean fashion brand Ader Error (ADER). Both brands have created AZ Collection, a collection in code oversize, thought of the new generations and based on the identity and uniqueness of each individual.

The coats puffer silhouette oversize perfect for colder days, cotton sweatshirts and t-shirts with logos, two pants denim and three models of sports shoes are the stars of this collection.

Down & Coats





In addition, it proposes several shirts, men's-style suits, knitwear and coats with a sartorial style that contrasts with stitching details such as lines that define the silhouettes and simulate animated doodles. All accompanied by accessories such as shoulder bags, long scarves, wool hats, backpacks, glasses and caps.





Regarding the range of colors, highlights the intense blue, neutral tones such as navy, gray or black and warmer ones such as toffee, orange and yellow.

AZ Collection will be available from today in the store on-line and in select stores in South Korea, Spain, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, France, Italy, the United States, China and Japan.





























Sweatshirts and knitwear









































Male style suits









Shirts and t-shirts








