ARQUIMA, a leading company in Spain specialized in industrialized passive construction, presents one of its latest residential projects located in the municipality of Cambrils, in Tarragona. It is a Passivhaus energy rating house, with an area of ​​280 square meters built, designed by the architects of ARQUIMA Ana Martínez and Sara Ferreras.

The project has been carried out with ARQUIMA’s own construction system, from lightweight timber frame structure, and the exterior materials used have been an exterior thermal insulation system with a white lime mortar render that covers the entire volume. To partially clad the southern façade of the highest level, in addition to the auxiliary garage volume, a Douglas wood finish without sapwood has been chosen, which provides a completely natural durability and does not require any type of maintenance.

The house unfolds in two floors, ground and first, which contain the day zone and the night zone, respectively. Access is through the main façade, the south façade of the building, which has a rectangular shape, seeking the best climatic orientation and the best views. The decks are flat and with a gravel finish, both in the main construction and in the auxiliary garage.

To the south of the plot is located an auxiliary volume that houses the garage and the facilities room, and which is visually linked to the house through the pergola element, creating an interstitial shaded space through which you access the house and the main outdoor space, where the pool. ARQUIMA’s work philosophy reflects its commitment to the environment and people’s health and is faithful to the trend of families who decide to go beyond leading a healthy lifestyle and also opt for a sustainable home.

Passivhaus certification is based on 5 fundamental criteria when designing a building. All of them seek to influence different factors to achieve that the energy consumption of the building is as low as possible, without neglecting functionality or health. Beyond the analysis of the environment and the orientation of the building, which may be different in each project, these basic principles can be applied to any building: excellent thermal insulation; high performance windows and doors; absence of thermal bridges; airtightness and dual-flow mechanical ventilation with heat recovery.

This house combines all these factors and achieves that the needs of heating or cooling indoor air are reduced by around 80% compared to a house of traditional construction. Inside there are no drafts and the temperature, constant between 22 and 24 degrees, does not vary from room to room, making it very comfortable.

The owners of the house, a young couple with children, have chosen for an open design and for a practical decorative style, natural and functional. This allows the little ones to be controlled from anywhere on the ground floor. The person in charge of the decoration has been Rocio Figuerola of 4 points. Domestic architecture. The smooth, light-toned walls contrast with the wooden floors and furniture and with the bright colors of the chairs, cushions and sofa, in mustard and blue.

A dividing wall, materialized in the form of a half-timbered lattice, also gives the living room a great feeling of spaciousness. All the rooms of the house are exterior, so natural light invades every corner and natural plants also give freshness and naturalness. The decoration of this cozy home is very familiar and has taken into account the smallest inhabitants of the house. That is why it has included walls with shelves for books and stories, murals and crafts, and even has a whole room as a games room.

The kitchen, in a functional style, has not forgotten the youngest members of the family and has allocated a part so that they can eat and even play in it, with a small bar, stools and a slate wall in which they can express all their creativity.

Photographs | Stefano Carlo Ascione

More information | ARQUIMA

