An official art announces Tobey Maguire in Spider-Man: No Way Home?

An Indonesian bank would have spoiled through official art one of the secrets that have been jealously kept about Spider-Man: No Way Home, the return of Tobey Maguire

As the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home approaches, one of the most recurrent questions among fans of the wall-crawler revolves in relation to the appearance of Tobey Maguire as one of the versions of Spider-Man, something that an official art would have confirmed.

A bank in Indonesia joined as a sponsor of the film in the region, and invited wall-climbing fans in said Asian country to search through the streets of Jakarta for different drawings that assemble an official art.

Once all the illustrations are obtained, an official illustration is put together, in which the Spider-Man versions of Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland in a fight in the streets of New York against Electro.

Maguire will not appear, at least officially

On repeated occasions both Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire himself have denied the presence of the actor who gave life to Spider-Man in 2002 in the cinema.

“They won’t appear in this movie… Unless the most important information has been kept from me, which I think is too big of a secret to be kept from me. But so far, no. It will be a continuation of the Spider-Man movies we’ve been making.Holland stated in an interview that SMASH shared with you in February 2021.

Spider-Man: No Way Home has seen the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange)

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in theaters of the Mexican Republic.

It may interest you: Electro, Green Goblin and Doc Ock in the new posters of Spider-Man 3

Source: Comicbook

Catch great Spider-Man stories in the Smash-Luxe

On these dates do not miss the opportunity to make yourself a collector’s item. Personalize your passion with the Smash Luxe Collection: Spider-Man, a numbered deluxe box that, in addition to your name, contains:

Spider-Men: The Complete Collection

Spider-Man / Deadpool

Ultimate Spider-Man: Power and Responsibility

You will receive these volumes in a metallic box and in your name, or in the name of whoever you wish to give this collector’s item as a gift.

It is also being read

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction