Summer gave its last blows when we talked about Lineage2M, a title that allows us to choose between different creatures and also humans, to move in an open world. A title MMORPG online multiplayer which is now out of the beta phase and can be discarded from the Google Play Store.

No need for pre-registration. Lineage2M can now be downloaded from the Play Store on Android. A title that allows the user to choose between carrying out missions alone or in a group, or if they prefer, simply dedicate themselves to exploring the immense world of Aden.

A huge world to explore

Lineage2M offers a huge terrain to explore. We can choose between humans, elves, orcs, or if you prefer between other races. We can participate in individual combat or large-scale battles with thousands of players. Characters that also have a great customization capacity with which to explore a world of more than 240 million square meters.

Lineage2M allows you to choose between 30 different character classes, each with different types of attacks and weapons. Characters that can be upgraded and equipped as we progress to increase the ability to damage rivals. A title in which the graphic capacity stands out, as it has support for 4K.

This title is based on the original version of Lineage 2 itself, a game released in 2003. Now Lineage2M comes to the Google Play Store in the form of free play with in-app purchases with prices ranging between 0.89 euros and 99 euros per item.

With a download weight of 79 megabytes, this title It requires to have Android 7.0 or a later version to be used. In addition, if we want to take advantage of its graphic potential to the maximum, it will be advisable to have a powerful mobile.