The rarest iPhone 4 prototype is ideal for Star Wars lovers.

The prototypes of Apple devices are something really strange, which is very difficult to see. The company is usually very jealous of these previous versions of their devices, as they can contain many secrets. However, we have already seen several prototypes of Apple devices, although none as strange as this iPhone 4.

The iPhone 4 was one of the most important iPhone for Apple, and probably the company’s first best seller. It had a renewed design, Retina display, front camera, flash and many other important new features. But the final version did not have a Death Star In the back.

What would the iPhone 4 look like in 2021? So spectacular

iPhone 4 “Death Star”: Apple’s strangest prototype

The YouTuber DongleBookPro has posted a video showing the rare iPhone 4 prototype with a Death Star instead of an apple. And when analyzing it has discovered a number of interesting differences compared to the device that Apple ended up shipping to users.

What stands out the most, without a doubt, is the Death Star logo on the back. DongleBookPro says that Apple was allegedly trying to prevent iPhone 4 details from leaking, so it used the “Death Star” logo on the back to try and fool would-be leakers. Who would believe that a Star Wars-inspired iPhone would be a legitimate prototype?

On the other hand, the iPhone 4 “Death Star” has some different key:

We don’t have a Retina display , one of the main novelties of the iPhone 4.

, one of the main novelties of the iPhone 4. No screws , no screw can be seen in the lower area.

, no screw can be seen in the lower area. Different rear camera , it does not have the silver ring.

, it does not have the silver ring. An unofficial version of iOS 4 , the prototype has its own version of iOS.

, the prototype has its own version of iOS. A unique transparent cover, Apple never released a transparent case for the iPhone 4.

If you like this prototype as much as we do, we recommend that you do not miss the video of DongleBookPro where you can appreciate all the details of this unique and rare iPhone 4.

Related topics: iPhone

Join our Telegram channel @iPadizate Join

Follow us on Facebook ipadizate.blog Follow, continue

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe