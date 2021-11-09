McAfee prepares to change owners again. The renowned security software company announced that it reached an agreement to be acquired in exchange for 14 billion dollars. Once the deal is completed, the company will pass into the hands of an investment group made up of Advent, Permira, Crosspoint Capital, CPP Investments, GIC Private Limited and ADIA.

According the official statement, the transaction will be carried out in cash, and the shareholders will receive $ 26 per share. If we take into account that their price closed at $ 21.21 last Thursday, we are talking about the new owners of McAfee paying almost 22.6% more for them.

Once the acquisition is complete, the investment group plans to turn McAfee back into a private company. This means that will cease to be listed on the Stock Exchange, after having returned to operating on Nasdaq in October 2020. The purchase of the company founded by John McAfee is expected to pass into new hands in the first half of 2022, depending on the approval of shareholders and regulators.

While there are not many details on what McAfee will focus on once it is under control of the investment group, the company says it will seek to remain as “a pure leader in consumer cybersecurity”. For their part, the buyers agree to provide “financial and operational resources” for the firm’s projects.

Intel and TPG support the purchase of McAfee by an investment group

Recall that John McAfee founded McAfee Associates in 1987, a company that Intel acquired in 2010 in exchange for $ 7.6 billion. Over the years, the company changed its name to Intel Security, until in 2016 TPG bought the majority of Intel shares, and the company was renamed McAfee, dry.

According to the announcement, Intel and some funds associated with TPG have voted in favor of the purchase. This would be an important push for the business to be completed, considering that they represent almost 68% of the voting power of McAfee common shares.

While McAfee has established itself as one of the most recognized security software brands in the world, for many years he had no ties with its controversial founder. John McAfee left the company in 1994, and any ties to the company faded over the years. His life post-McAfee was marked by controversies, among them the suspicion of being the author of a homicide in Belize, and the accusation of tax evasion and other economic crimes. In June this year, while awaiting his extradition to the United States after his arrest in Barcelona, ​​he was found dead in his cell.