The dark passenger has returned. Eight years after saying goodbye to Dexter Morgan, the psychopath created by Jeff Lindsay returns to television with ‘Dexter: New Blood’. A miniseries / season 9 that promised to compensate for the bad taste in our mouths that the end of the original series left us. Will he get it? For the moment and seen the first episode (which Movistar + premieres today), let me be skeptical about it.

Not because the series is better or worse done – we’ll get to that – but for that baggage that all the fictions that return with a late sequel carry. A backpack full of expectations and sketches to try to show that this return was worth it and convince both the staunch fan and the most disenchanted. And, if by the way they attract new viewers, welcome.

That intention to please everyone makes the rationale behind ‘Dexter: New Blood’ unclear and that is often carried over to the script. For example, those false moments of tension that the series has always played with – Dexter sneaking up on someone with a machete and reveals that it is to help cut something better – remain more like a parody of themselves than a wink. Because I hope they use them as a wink.

By the way, from here, slight spoilers from the beginning of the series.

The bloodless life of Jim

As a screenwriter, Clyde Phillips efficiently unfolds the story: Michael C. Hall’s character lives in a small forest town, calls himself Jim Lindsay and has a police girlfriend. He has not killed for ten years and, in fact, the absence of the characteristic voice-over affirms that idea of ​​new life. Which is not to say that he does not have ghosts from the past, that in fact he will continue to see his sister Debra (Jennifer Carpenter) as his current Jiminy Cricket.

The eight seasons of ‘Dexter’ have been built around the protagonist’s moral dilemmas. Not only the fact of leading a normal life, being happy with a wife and children trying to hide their dark secret from them, but also neatly complying with Harry’s code and, in case his desire to kill is irremediable, making sure that the victim is someone scum that has been rid of the system.

So we come across these new episodes with a question of when and how we will see Dexter’s murderous face again. In my opinion that moment it’s maybe too early and too impulsive for what we could suppose of the character that we have accompanied for so long.

We cannot deny that everything points to ‘Dexter: New Blood’ will be completely true to its essence. Already in this opening hour it is clear that we are going to have those classic ingredients of the formula: there is a clue of a possible murderer under the radar (the disappearances that we see in the police station), the investigation carried out by your own friends (in this case girlfriend) , those touches of humor and other garnishes there and here.

Faithful but inelegant





Everything is there, but it lacks some elegance. Even the substitution of a sequence of credits as iconic as that of the series by a poster that seems improvised, indicates a certain carelessness in the details. And it’s those details that make the difference.

What we can affirm is that the return of Phillips, author of which we can argue are the best seasons of the series, it shows in that this new universe is very well introduced and developed. Right away we have a clear idea of ​​where we are moving and what Dexter’s life has been like in these little more than two years that he has been at Iron Lake.

Yes, there are questions in the pipeline about how his life has been before getting there, but those go to a completely secondary plane when the priority is to build this new world.

In short, ‘Dexter: New Blood’ resume with a little less solidity than we would have liked the adventures of the psychopath. Showtime’s once great series (definitely one that put the cable network on the map) returns providing a healthy dose of intrigue and asking for some patience. We’ll see if it’s worth it.