The end of season of the television series are important to maintain the intrigue and that the public is willing and wanting to see the second one. For this reason, they are usually reserved for screenwriters and filmmakers with enough skills to deliver an exciting chapter that ends in style. Thus, some creators o showrunners, who send, they keep it for themselves. Like the American David S. Goyer, commissioned to carry out Foundation (since 2021) for Apple TV + along with Josh Friedman (War of the Worlds) according to the books of Isaac Asimov.

As “The First Crisis” (1×09) ended, we had been wanting all week to clarify how this unusual return could take place. And the start of “The Leap” (1×10) addresses the matter directly, with so beautiful space images that we love Cosmos: A Personal Journey (Carl Sagan, Ann Druyan and Steven Soter, 1980) or its two continuations, An odyssey of time and space and Possible worlds (Druyan and Soter, 2014, 2020), we squint our eyes with pleasure when we see them. But they don’t clarify what we want to know right away.

The great dramatic charge of ‘Foundation’

The eloquence of Hari Seldon, which we can already consider a downright manipulator, is still intact in Foundation; And it is a real pleasure to hear the actor london Jared harris, whom we can remember in the skin of a lieutenant in The last Mohican (Michael Mann, 1992), the Jimmy Rose of Smoke (Wayne Wang, 1995), Vlad in Happiness (Todd Solondz, 1998), Captain Mike in The curious Case of Benjamin Button (David Fincher, 2008) or Professor James Moriarty from Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows (Guy Ritchie, 2011) on the big screen.

As in Lane Pryce’s Mad men (Matthew Weiner, 2007-2005), David Robert Jones in Fringe (JJ Abrams, Alex Kurtzman and Roberto Orci, 2008-2013), Anderson Dawes in The Expanse (Daniel Abraham, Mark Fergus, Ty Franck and Hawk Ostby, since 2015), King George VI of The Crown (Peter Morgan, since 2016) or Valery Legasov in Chernobyl (Craig Mazin, 2019) in the television field.

But he is not the only one to whom David S. Goyer has written a good speech in “The Leap”, because words that come out of the mouth Brother Dawn (Cassian Bilton) during his first appearance here, we were also looking forward to the surprising events of “The First Crisis” in which he was involved, it turns out very effective to load the scene with a good dramatic weight. For the Shakespearean tragedy of the emperors is perhaps the greatest of all Foundation.

The emotions and wonders of science fiction

But we cannot forget his obvious villainy, and it seems very difficult to think of a greater cruelty, or even similar, than the one that comes from Brother Día’s (Lee Pace) speech about the immeasurable punishment against those who have taken from him what he considers most valuable to him. Nor what Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady) prepared for Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) in Game of Thrones (David Benioff and DB Weiss, 2011-2019) approaches him.

On the other hand, human connections, which we had not especially anticipated, give us gratifying moments in this episode of Foundation, and the soundtrack by Bear McCreary (10 Cloverfield Street) helps your emotionality without excesses. Also some sequence with a time jump and the voice in off from the regular narrator, Gaal Dornick (Lou Llobell). And the great revelation related to Salvor Hardin (Leah Harvey) and her that they throw at us later without fuss can not be more full of coherence For sure, there was no other explanation as plausible.

The tragedy announced in the palace is consummated with subtle intensity. She is not the fattest that probably awaits the Cleon dynasty in this tale that David S. Goyer and Josh Friedman have made their own, but the twists that occur point towards her in an irremediable way. And the closing sequence, for all the wonders of science fiction that are conjugated and what happens, gives us sincere chills. With this background, there is no doubt that we will allow Foundation astonishes us so much during the second season on Apple TV +.