An Instagram user made a spectacular cosplay of Rangiku Matsumoto from Bleach

A few days ago, an Instagram user, called Izanamitan shared with us an incredible cosplay of Rangiku Matsumoto, from bleach, a manga and anime series written and illustrated by Tite Kubo.

This cosplay has attracted the attention of many users of this platform because of the realistic way in which Izanamitan incarnated the character of Rangiku Matsumoto. Thanks to the care of the details, the clothes, her hair, a simple makeup and a good photograph, she has surprised the fandom. All the comments agree that his talent has managed to reflect so well Rangiku.

About Bleach

bleach is a manga that began to be published in August 2001 at the publisher Shueisha, from the Japanese weekly magazine Shonen jump. It was published until August 2016, with a total of seventy-four volumes. Subsequently, the anime was adopted, in Japan from October 2004 to March 2012, reaching 366 episodes, divided into sixteen arcs.

bleach arrived in the West on November 2, 2015 with its first two seasons, which premiered in Animax Latin America. In fact, it had four movies, one live action, video games, and even two light novels. For this reason, several of his characters were marketed in different products. This series, both in manga and anime, has achieved great success around the world. Even in 2005, the manga of bleach got the award Shogakugan, in the category Shonen, one of the most important and prestigious awards in Japan, a fact that guaranteed him a wider recognition, until his arrival in the western part. In 2009 it was the third best-selling manga in Japan, surpassed only by One piece Y Naruto, respectively.

The series narrates the adventures of Ichigo Kurosaki, a fifteen-year-old adolescent who, by accident, absorbs the powers of a shinigami (a personification of God of Death, in Japanese culture, called Rukia kuchiki). However, possessing these abilities, Ichigo is forced to protect good souls after the death of the hollows, some evil spirits that try to devour them.

And who is Rangiku Matsumoto?

Rangiku Matsumoto is the ongoing Lieutenant of the 10th Division, under the command of Captain Toshiro Hitsugaya and, previously, led by Isshin Kurosaki. Due to her physical attractiveness, light blue eyes and blonde hair, and a peculiar personality, we are talking about the Shinigami with the largest number of fans in the Gotei 13. He is often described as a lazy and lazy person who enjoys partying, yet what has enabled him to achieve his goals the most has to do with his attributes. And although she is too vain and may seem certainly self-centered or frivolous, she is actually a sensitive person, who cares about the feelings of those around her. Rangiku She has proven to be a great fighter thanks to the techniques she uses to gain an advantage over her enemies, such as feigning defeat and provoking her opponents.

Rangiku He is one of the characters that has become more popular among the fandom due to his characteristics. Therefore, users like Izanamitan They have decided to pay him a real tribute.

What do you think of this cosplay?

