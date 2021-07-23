An insider points to the release year of Dragon Age 4

We had known for weeks that BioWare was not going to present anything about Dragon Age 4 during the EA Play Live. However, it is still a big disappointment. Dragon Age 4 was officially unveiled at The Game Awards in 2018, but long before that BioWare and EA were already known to be working on another installment after the launch of Dragon Age: Inquisition. Since then, we haven’t heard from Dragon Age 4’s release date, but a new report seems to indicate the possible launch window of the expected BioWare RPG.

The report was published by Gamesbeat, and in it we can read that Neither EA nor BioWare is planning to release Dragon Age 4 in the short term. Not even half, since the GamesBeat report ensures that the most likely launch window for Dragon Age 4 is in 2023, and it would be the same information that the development team would be handling you are working on the title. Of course, since nothing is certain, Dragon Age 4 could end up coming even later of the proposed launch window, so don’t get too excited.

<br>

In addition to the release date, the GamesBeat report ensures that 2022 would be the year chosen by BioWare and EA to start showing more information on Dragon Age 4. Considering the secrecy and silence that both companies have handled since the game’s presentation, it would be a breath of fresh air starting to see official information and not just rumors and «leaks«.

Dragon Age 4 is being developed exclusively for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC, as confirmed by BioWare itself. We still don’t know too much about him, and considering that «Dragon Age 4” it is not more than a working title, it’s safe to say that we don’t even know the name of the game. So far the most likely launch window aim for 2023, but nothing is certain yet.