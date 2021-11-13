An inhabited island in the US sinks due to climate change

Nov 13, 2021 at 10:03 CET



The city of Tangier, on the island of the same name, is located in the Chesapeake Bay (Virginia, USA) and has lost 62% of its original habitable land area since 1967, according to a new study, due to rising sea levels. But it will still see a further decline in the next 15 to 30 years, leaving hundreds of people homeless and incomeless. Researchers estimate that fully protecting and restoring the city would cost approximately $ 250 million to $ 350 million. The Tangier case is an illustrative example of the consequences of the continuous rise in sea level and human displacement due to the climate crisis.

The effects of the climate crisis can be seen all over the world. The past seven years were the warmest on record, and research continues to show that changes related to the climate crisis, such as extreme weather events, extreme droughts and global sea level rise, are more severe than previously thought. .

Ultimately, rising seas will force people to migrate to higher ground, thus creating climate refugees, anywhere on Earth, including the US.

Tangier Island is one of the last remaining inhabited islands in the Chesapeake Bay and its inhabitants are primarily a fishing community. The city’s population has shrunk from more than 1,100 people in the early 1900s to just 436 in 2020. Geographically, it consists of three highland mountain ranges: Canton, Main, and West.

A new study published in Frontiers in Climate discovered that Tangier has lost a significant part of its original habitable upland area and se expects to lose all habitable land in the next 15 to 30 years.

“Our study shows that sea level rise has already had a severe impact on this small town in the United States. Soon, these Americans, inhabitants of the last isolated fishing community in Virginia, will become refugees from climate change, forced to relocate, ”said lead author David Schulte of the College of William and Mary, USA.

A 2015 article by Schulte revealed that the island of Tangier had lost 67% of its total land mass since 1850, due to a combination of relative sea level rise and coastal erosion.

The current study is a follow-up to the 2015 document, to determine the impacts of sea level rise in Tangier and to clarify misinformation generated after the publication of the first study.

How much does it cost to move an entire city?

To determine the impacts of sea level rise on this city, the researchers analyzed local sea level rise data and compared the rate of transformation of highlands to wetlands with the rate of population decline.

They found that, as of 2019, the city had lost 62% of its original habitable upland area since 1967. The results also showed that, if relative sea level rise continues as planned, total conversion timelines a wetlands for each of the three existing elevations will be: 2033 (West Ridge), 2035 (Main Ridge) and 2050 (Canton Ridge).

“We observed that local sea level rise in the Chesapeake Bay region is higher than the world average and that it is accelerating in a trend similar to the world average rate. The rate of transformation from elevated land to wetlands was generally an accelerating trend, as was the rising sea level that drives it, ”explained Schulte.

Researchers also They calculated what it would cost to relocate Tangier and also what it would cost to protect and restore it. The estimates were developed referencing similar efforts by the US federal government to save other small coastal communities from rising sea levels.

The authors estimate that fully protecting and restoring the city would cost approximately between 250 and 350 million dollars. The necessary actions included in this estimate are, for example, the application of protective rock along the vulnerable coasts of the island and the elevation of the three main elevations by three meters high with dredged sand. Solutions based on natural processes, such as oyster reefs, could cost an additional $ 100-300,000 per hectare of reef.

But when the total evacuation of the island becomes inevitable, the estimated cost of relocating a city of 436 people is between $ 100 million and $ 200 million.

A wake-up call to the world

The authors predict that Tangier’s population will reach zero by 2053, which will happen in parallel to the rate of transformation of highlands into wetlands. Although the population decline cannot only be attributed to rising sea levels, many of the social problems facing the city, such as lack of land for new commercial or residential use, are related to it.

Eventually, the climate crisis will affect everyone. Most Americans live in coastal cities and this island is a warning of the effects and economic cost of continued sea level rise.

“Our study shows that the impacts of sea level rise in the US are already severe in some areas, even forcing people to relocate, but most americans don’t realize it’s happening (mainly due to misinformation) », he adds.

“Our data and analysis suggest that Tangier Island is almost out of time, as are many other coastal communities around the world,” concluded the lead author.

Website about the island: https://marinas.com/view/harbor/mpt88l_Tangier_Island_Harbor_Tangier_VA_United_States

Reference study: DOI: 10.3389 / fclim.2021.779774

It may interest you: Check how high the sea level will rise in your city