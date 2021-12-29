As this year marks the 20th anniversary of The Lord of the Rings, a Minecraft player decided to build a Hobbit house that will transport fans to Middle-earth. One of the best things about Minecraft is how creative the community is; Over the years, many players have built impressive buildings, including entire cities and much-loved movie set pieces.

Minecraft is packed with endless possibilities, and player creations are always impressive. It can be played in many ways, but the most impressive builds tend to get a lot of recognition in the Minecraft community. Players challenge themselves and others to build larger and more impressive buildings, trying different methods along the way. In the creative mode of the game, players have access to all the different building materials without having to obtain the resources on their own. This makes it much easier for players to quickly build whatever they want.

Reddit user Blockception shared his creation of a Hobbit Hole on the Minecraft subreddit. The Hobbit Holes are dwellings that are built on land, usually seen on hills like those of Bag End, home to the Bolsones. Many times Minecraft players who replicate these locations build the house inside a hill, and have a front entrance and a visible garden. Blockception decided to add some other elements to the exterior of their house. He included some decorative pieces in the windows and added stacked wood and hay to supply the hobbits inside. The house even includes two fireplaces made of brick and with hatches on the top, which gives the whole a very authentic look.

Building Hobbit holes in Minecraft is a great way for beginning builders to work on their skills. As one commenter on the Reddit post mentioned, building a Hobbit hole uses fewer resources and allows players to learn to use the surrounding landscape to their advantage. Hobbit holes are also a way to pay tribute to the Lord of the Rings series. Starting with smaller builds like these is a good way to upgrade and learn to make massive builds like a Star Fox Great Fox ship in great detail. It can also be a way for players to challenge themselves to make constructions while in survival mode, as players will have to collect resources and fight mobs while trying to make elaborate construction. Getting started with hobbit holes can be a fun way for players to let their imaginations run wild and create a cozy home fit for a hobbit.

The creativity of the Minecraft community is always impressive. Every day new builds are shared on the subreddit and tutorials are posted on YouTube to inspire more and more builders. With the amount of resources available, there will be no shortage of constructions that players can devise. This is especially true now that the new update called The Wild Update will be released in 2022. There will be new biomes, players will be able to explore and build materials that they will be able to use to create even more impressive constructions for many years to come.