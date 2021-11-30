A new fan art from God of War Ragnarök imagine how it would have looked Deimos, the little brother of Kratos, from having been alive during the events of the sequel to the PlayStation reboot. Deimos was first revealed as a vengeful spirit in 2010’s God of War 3, and his story was subsequently developed in the PSP spin-off God of War: Ghost of Sparta.

Deimos has long been dead on the reboot of God of war of 2018 and its next sequel, but his life was as full of betrayal and revenge as that of his older brother Kratos. Born of Zeus and the humble Spartan Callisto, Deimos he was kidnapped by Ares at a young age out of the gods’ fear of his possible identity as the “Masked Warrior” destined to destroy them and bring about the end of Olympus. From there, he was taken to the Domain of Death to be tortured by Thanatos, coming to hate Kratos for not having rescued him for many years. When Kratos arrived to free his brother during the events of God of War: Ghost of Sparta, Deimos attacked him only to reconcile with him after Kratos saved his life. Later, Deimos was killed in a battle against Thanatos, fueling Kratos’ hatred of the Greek gods, which had already been ignited by the death of his wife and daughter years earlier.

Now, Ecuadorian CGI artist martin_sancal recently posted on Instagram a fan art from Deimos in the style of God of War Ragnarök, providing an interesting glimpse into what he might have looked like if he were alive for the Norse adventures of Kratos and Atreus. Deimos here looks much older and scarred, and his previously short black beard is much longer than in Ghost of Sparta. He is also dressed in a shoulder bib similar to the one Kratos wears in his latest God of War Ragnarök character model.

After a year of uncertainty following the title reveal, Santa Monica Studio finally unveiled God of War Ragnarök with an official trailer during the PlayStation Showcase 2021. Set a few years after the events of God of War (2018), Ragnarök will see Kratos and Atreus fight to uncover the mystery behind a prophecy that predicts the end of the world – as well as encountering legendary Norse gods like Thor and Tyr. In addition, Santa Monica has confirmed that God of War: Ragnarök will be the last chapter of Kratos’ adventures in Norse mythology, which has led to speculation that the events of the sequel could spell the end of the Ghost of Sparta.

The brother of Kratos, Deimos, would certainly have been useful during God of War RagnarökEspecially since his story placed him at the center of an apocalyptic prophecy, just like Atreus does now. As Kratos began to open up to his son about his past Greek life at the end of God of War (2018), Deimos it might at least get a fleeting mention in God of War Ragnarok when it arrives.