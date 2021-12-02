An important character will return in Resurrections

Although The Matrix Resurrections introduces us to a new group of resistance, this story features the return of several of the classic characters from the original trilogy. Obviously, Neo and Trinity are the most important, but a recent movie poster has revealed that Sati is also back in a more adult version of the girl we last saw in Revolutions.

Rumors have emerged for months that point to the return of this character, but it was not until the official account of Warner Bros. in South Korea published a new poster, that it was confirmed that Sati, played by Priyanka Chopra, will appear in The Matrix Resurrections.

However, at the moment it is completely unknown what his role in this film will be. The last time we saw Sati was in The Matrix Revolutions 2003, where he was under the care of The Oracle, a highly relevant character for this universe. Thus, it is speculated that Sati has taken this role, and will play an important role for the fate of Neo and Trinity in this new version of the Matrix.

We remind you that The Matrix Resurrections It will premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22.. In related topics, the new game in the series has been leaked. Similarly, Keanu Reeves reveals the biggest change between the original trilogy and the new film.

Via: Warner Bros.