PC modder Crandifff has created a mod for Final Fantasy VII Remake that gives the villain Sephiroth a Ronald McDonald inspired makeover. Well over a year after its release on PS4, FF7 Remake finally arrived on PC as an Epic Games Store exclusive on December 16, 2021. Unfortunately, the long-awaited title suffered from some issues early on, due in large part to the lack of platform performance.

Square Enix published Final Fantasy 7 Remake in April 2020 for PS4, unleashing an enhanced version of the beloved PS1 classic for fans new and old. Improved graphics, modern controls, and refined gameplay worked together to serve an experience that many now consider the ideal way to play the acclaimed Final Fantasy adventure. Its release on PC, therefore, generated a lot of excitement, especially for an eager community of modders. And it’s clear that some FF7 modders are already having a great time.

As most were celebrating the end of 2021, Nexus Mods modder Crandifff spent some of the last days of the year creating Sephironald, a PC mod that literally turns the menacing. Sephiroth into a clown. The mod of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Dress up the iconic antagonist in McDonald’s mascot-inspired makeup and attire with white makeup, red hair, and yellow clothing included. It’s equal parts fun and scary, ensuring Sephiroth looks as scary as ever. In action, however, this particular mod doesn’t do the character justice, as seen in the video from Twitch streamer Louiseyhannah.

Crandifff may have uploaded the Sephironald mod in late 2021, but this is likely to be remembered as one of the internet meme highlights of early 2022. Who would have imagined the metamorphosis of Sephiroth at Ronald McDonald would you help usher in the new year?

2021 has been a good year for Final Fantasy 7 RemakeThanks to the PS5 update and the Intermission DLC, the latter could influence the next chapter in the remake’s story. The date on which Square Enix plans to release the second part of Final Fantasy 7 Remake remains a mystery, although previous hints from co-director Naoki Hamaguchi suggest that the second part will have a greater scope than its predecessor. For now, however, the wait to learn more must persist.