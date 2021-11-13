‘Blade Runner’ is considered one of the most important science fiction films in the history of cinema, but that does not mean that it was a commercial failure at the time of its release. Nor did ‘Blade Runner 2049’ exactly fare well at the box office, a sequel that took 35 years to arrive and whose impact was much smaller than that of the original film directed by Ridley scott.

Now the franchise continues to grow with ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’, an anime by 13 episodes that Crunchyroll will release the next November 14th in Spain. I have already had the opportunity to see its first two chapters and I have found a worthy replica of this universe in the visual, whose history does not end up giving any reason to create us the need to continue with it.

An all too familiar base

The story of ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ takes place in 2032, which places the series halfway between both films. However, the ties are stronger with the sequel, counting on the return of some characters introduced by the film of Denis Villeneuve. Of these, the one with the most presence at startup is Doc Badger, a black market trader who in the English version of the series has the voice of Barkhad Abdi, who already interpreted it in ‘Blade Runner 2049’.

However, the true protagonism of ‘Black Runner: Black Lotus’ falls on Elle, a young woman with memory problems who is willing to do whatever it takes to find out who she really is. I think you can all smell something about its origin, because it is a trope that is widely used in this universe and it does not take long to make it clear that it is what we all smelled, but, obviously, that it has more important ramifications.

The big question is to see if this anime directed by Shinji Aramaki and Kenji Kamiyama it really has a sufficiently stimulating base to catch us. With its first two episodes I do not think it will succeed, since everything feels too familiar, something essential visually, but narratively works against it, limiting its interest to the promise of what may come, but without contributing more than small details that invite you to have confidence that this will happen.

Lights and shadows





In this way, ‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ ends up working better as a replica than the new identity intrigue that, since one of its greatest achievements is that one really feels that one is back to something already known without falling into the error of giving an excessive predominance to its more technical side.

There it is clear that the designs and the 3D animation used will not be to the taste of the whole public – it will not surprise me in the least that many would have preferred a 2D animation like the one used in the short film ‘Blade Runner Black Out 2022’ -, but they do easily fulfill their function of being an essential base on which to build a story with its own identity, being then when the thing gets stuck.

Of course, its effectiveness is much greater when action prevails over dialogue, thus achieving more fluidity than when it comes to focusing on the characters speaking, where everything becomes somewhat more routine, perhaps the result of the greater stasis of these situations.

In short





‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ is an extension of this franchise that works better visually, recreating the illusion of being in that universe, than in the narrative, where everything is too conventional in this start. Hopefully things will go further in the remaining episodes, but I am not sure that I want to check it …