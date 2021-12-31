The Apex Legends community of players has a large number of possibilities in the beloved battle royale video game from Respawn Entertainment, and it is that some mechanics of the most dedicated players allow us to take advantage of it in some cases, as we show you in this recent “exploit “.

Something that seems quite curious to us is that, since activating the Legends of Apex ability brings a momentary downtime to activate the movement, many players have been looking for a way to circumvent this, and one player has hit the spot.

Whether it’s scanning Bloodhound or Wraith as it comes out of the void, one tactic leaves players caught in the animation for a second or two. That said, people can deflect that penalty using a control with a fast button input, giving them a faster way to react to the battlefield once they use a skill.

Canceling Apex Legends Ability Animation

To cancel skill animations in Apex Legends, press your max skill moments after using your tactic. User ‘RossBobSquirrel’ showed how easy it is to reproduce the technology with each Legend in control, but your mileage may vary with special cases like Pathfinder’s Grappling Hook.

In those cases, the cheat cancels the use of the ability before the move can take effect. But for characters like Gibraltar and Horizon, this cheat lets you get out of your ADS (aiming down) ability much quicker. Even notorious animations like Wraith’s Into the Void ability, which leaves your hands with nothing to do after exiting the rift, can benefit from the trick.