With the arrival of Christmas, there are many options that arise when it comes to putting on makeup. The brands launch their precious party collections to each one more beautiful, with incredible pieces full of possibilities. Of course, we are not always able to get the most out of them if, as happens to many of us, we wear glasses.

Therefore, we wanted to ask the advice of how to get a party makeup if we wear glasses To which the professional make-up artist Kenzo Yonekura from Krown Hair Salon in Madrid has answered us.





The first thing to keep in mind is that, as the makeup artist tells us, “prescription glasses, they generally tend to give a small-eyed effect “ so it is important to choose a selection of makeup and techniques that highlight our look.

Therefore in these cases we will have to take out all our weapons to enlarge the look and the key to achieve it, according to Kenzo, one of the maxims is that “less is more. For this reason, it is advisable to use earth colors to give depth to the basin and illuminate the mobile eyelid.This effect is called cut create. In the lower eyelid it is better to outline nude or white colors on the outside and on the water line, also depending on the color of the eyes. “.





Another infallible technique that Kenzo Yonekura proposes to give prominence to your gaze is the cat eye “Since they give an optical illusion of longer eyelashes, this combined with the aforementioned techniques will enhance the look. Let’s not forget to use a curler for the eyelashes or to apply a primer that will give a feeling of more volume”.

As a trick that he tells us, the illuminate the tear duct It is a very good idea since it helps a lot (especially if we are not very expert in the arts of makeup and eyeliner) to immediately enlarge the eyes and give that party touch.





And last but not least our expert tells us that we have to pay special attention to the eyebrows since, in this case, it is very important to highlight them.

Eyebrows help frame your face, so it’s just as important to pay attention to them. Make sure they are shaped and fill them in to give them more definition, but not overdo it, in a subtle way, combing them carefully.

And it is that, as we well know, the eyebrows frame the entire face, so in this case we must give them more prominence so that they stand out more and following this advice, we will undoubtedly achieve it.

Photos | @moeyewear and @opticalia